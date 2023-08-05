Coinbase demands SEC lawsuit dismissal citing Ripple ruling and “abuse of discretion” by the agency

Share:

Coinbase asked a judge to dismiss the Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit filed against the exchange.

The cryptocurrency exchange noted that the SEC violated due process and abandoned its own interpretation of Securities laws.

COIN has seen a decline of 20% over the past week following a 133% rise from early June to mid-July, trading at $90.40.

Coinbase is one of the many companies that has been a victim of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) blatant use of regulation by enforcement policy. But the thin logic of the agency’s enforcement seems to be wearing out as the crypto exchange is firing back with an attempt to put an end to SEC’s attack once and for all.

Read more - SEC sues Richard Heart, founder of Hex, for raising $1 billion by offering unregistered securities

Coinbase fires back at SEC

Coinbase filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit that the SEC filed against the cryptocurrency exchange. After Ripple and Binance, Coinbase was the third biggest entity in the crypto space to face the “violation of Securities laws” notice from the regulatory body. However, the crypto exchange sees these accusations as baseless.

In the notice filed with a judge, Coinbase stated,

“The SEC has violated due process, abused its discretion, and abandoned its own earlier interpretations of the securities laws.

The filing also used the recent SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit conclusion as means of dismissing the lawsuit against Coinbase. Judge Torres, on July 13, ruled that while the institutional sales of XRP fell under Securities regulations, public sales did not. Coinbase is using this ruling as a reference point since the exchange dealt with public sales of cryptocurrencies.

Whether the judge considers these arguments as grounds to dismiss the lawsuit is yet to be seen. Until then, Coinbase might continue seeing some more drawdown in price, given the stock has lost more than a quarter of its recent rally.

Trading at $87.31 at the time of writing, COIN was up by 113% from early June to mid-July but has corrected by more than 20% in the last two weeks. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also dipped below the neutral line at 50.0, suggesting waning bullishness if the stock fails to recover soon.

COIN 1-day chart

The regulatory hurdles in the United States have been a matter of concern for entities in the crypto space for a while now, which lawmakers are planning to tackle in their own ways.