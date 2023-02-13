Paxos and Binance USD (BUSD $1.00) being in the sights of United States regulators sparked various reactions from the crypto community.
On Feb. 13, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a Wells Notice to Paxos, alleging that BUSD is unregistered security. On the same day, the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) also ordered Paxos to halt the issuance of BUSD.
As Paxos faces regulatory scrutiny on several fronts, various members of the crypto community went to Twitter to give their takes on the situation. From disregarding the issue as “FUD” to calling it an attack against the Binance exchange, crypto community members laid down various theories on the allegations that BUSD is an unregistered security.
Crypto analyst Miles Deutscher expressed his thoughts in a tweet, arguing that nobody expects profit when purchasing a stablecoin. He tweeted:
Similarly, the pseudonymous trader Tree of Alpha was also baffled by the new development. The community member questioned how it was considered a security and asked their followers if they were buying BUSD with the expectation that it will go to $2. In addition, the trader also called out the SEC chairperson Gary Gensler and said that the government official is on an “unhinged, unchecked crusade against crypto.”
Meanwhile, iTrader AshWSB also commented on the matter and dismissed the issue as “FUD.” The trader argued that BUSD is backed, and Paxos not issuing any more tokens will not affect the existing tokens. "It's good to stay informed but don't make emotional moves," they warned.
Apart from the three, Bitcoin (BTC $21,632) analyst Tedtalksmacro also echoed the sentiments that BUSD might not be meeting the criteria for a security. The analyst also suggested that the event may simply be “a shot at Binance.”
In the midst of the news, Cointelegraph spoke with several blockchain lawyers to find out if stablecoins can be securities. One lawyer pointed out that while stablecoins are created to have a fixed value, holders can profit through various means like arbitrage, hedging and staking.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Here's why crypto markets will not feel the love on Valentine's day
Last week was relatively calm but favored the bears nonetheless. Things are going to change for Valentine’s week as investors mark their calendars with a red heart which coincides with the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) announcement.
Five altcoins above 200-day MA that could explode soon, ranked best to worst
TRON (TRX), Enjin (ENJ), Solar (SXP), Ontology (ONT) and Cosmos(ATOM) are the five altcoins that show promise of an explosive performance in the upcoming days. Investors are also advised to keep a close eye on Bitcoin price, which has recently suffered a minor setback, pausing its 2023 rally.
MATIC explodes as Polygon price sees whale-size inflow underpinning demand
Polygon (MATIC) price is set to close the week with small gains, where the profit mounted up to 11% at one point. Unfortunately, bulls had to give up and give back some gains as several headwinds and risk events were nibbling at the profit from the bulls.
Solana price nears crossroad as bulls need to choice on their next move
Solana (SOL) price is erasing most of the gains from January as headwinds were piling up throughout the week, with another element to be added almost every day. With the risk sentiment near full risk-off and several elements not to be binary, it doesn't look easy to see any upside.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets bullish no more?
Bitcoin price is trying its best to break free from the macro bearish regime, and the 2023 rally is a testament to this. Although the 48% upswing has slowed, it is still too early to say whether this is just a minor pullback or a resumption of the longer-term bear trend.