- A staff member in the office of US Senator Cythia Lummis said that the SEC is investigating 40 cryptocurrency exchanges in the US.
- In a new development in the SEC v. Ripple case, the regulator refused to authenticate or deny the authenticity of Hinman’s statements
- Analysts believe XRP has entered an accumulation phase in which the altcoin is preparing for a massive rally.
The SEC’s battle against Ripple took a bizarre turn recently after the regulator refused to authenticate statements from former SEC director William Hinman in which he said cryptos should not be treated with the same oversight as securities. In a separate development a source inside the government said the regulator is currently widening its net to investigate over 40 US cryptocurrency exchanges, including the likes of Coinbase, and Binance.
Also read: Ripple battles the SEC with massive cross-border payment growth
SEC v. Ripple update
In the legal battle between the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Ripple, the regulator has refused to accept or deny the authenticity of William Hinman’s statements regarding the definition of cryptos as securities. In a key 2018 speech, the former director of corporate finance announced that the commission would not treat Ethereum or Bitcoin as securities. Documents surrounding his statements have since become key evidence in the case. Jay Clayton, SEC Chairman, recently noted the difference between cryptocurrencies and digital tokens. Clayton noted that cryptocurrencies are “replacements for sovereign currencies'' and are not securities.
It is key for the defense counsel to have the regulator authenticate Hinman’s documents. Defense Attorney James K Filan believes that the SEC will not consent to Ripple’s permission to authenticate videos of seven SEC officials’ public remarks in connection with the case. Filan argues that the SEC seeks to reopen discovery.
James K Filan, the defense lawyer, shared an update in a recent tweet:
#XRPCommunity #SECGov v. #Ripple #XRP Ripple Defendants request permission to serve non-party subpoenas to authenticate videos of seven SEC officials’ public remarks in connection with previous RFAs. SEC will not consent and SEC seeks to reopen discovery. pic.twitter.com/2MCbkX01dU— James K. Filan 108k (beware of imposters) (@FilanLaw) August 3, 2022
The SEC is investigating Coinbase, Binance and US cryptocurrency exchanges
The SEC’s ongoing investigation of cryptocurrency exchanges is another attempt to regulate cryptocurrencies by enforcement. According to Colin Wu, a Chinese Journalist, this attempt is not only limited to Coinbase. He cites information from Forbes, that a staff member in the office of Senator Cynthia Lummis revealed that the SEC is investigating 40 US cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance.
吴说获悉，据 Forbes 报道，美国参议员 Cynthia Lummis 办公室的一名工作人员称，SEC 不仅正在调查 Coinbase，包括币安在内的每家美国加密货币交易所都处于不同的调查阶段。根据加密数据网站 CoinGecko 的数据，美国有 40 多家加密货币交易所。https://t.co/BLXDGiG909— 吴说区块链 (@wublockchain12) August 5, 2022
XRP enters accumulation phase
CryptoWhale, a leading crypto analyst, believes XRP has entered an accumulation phase. Previously, the altcoin crumbled under selling pressure as the SEC waged a legal battle against the largest public holder of XRP. CryptoWhale believes the XRP price is preparing for a breakout and eventual move higher.
$XRP entering accumulation phase!— CryptoWhale (@CryptoWhale) August 4, 2022
I'll be dollar-cost-averaging in as we head lower. I strongly believe we will see a big rally in the future! pic.twitter.com/dMrnn9xd5S
Analysts at FXStreet have a contrasting outlook on XRP. They predict a decline in XRP price, arguing the altcoin could retrace to stable support levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AVAX price prematurely triggers its 40% rally
AVAX price shows an affinity to correct and shed weight after undergoing a massive expansive move in the last two weeks. This bullish development will be met with profit-taking that will likely drive the value of Avalanche lower. But, the downswing will allow buyers to get in at a discounted price and ride the next leg of the uptrend.
Macro outlook reveals money-doubling potential for Dogecoin price if…
Dogecoin price is at that point in its lifespan, where long-term investors need to wait and short-term investors ignore it due to a lack of volatility. This crossroads for DOGE offers a massive payout for patient market participants that are ready to wait for things to fall into place.
Link price looks good for these reasons
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Chainlink price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where LINK could be heading next.
Is doomsday for the CRO price already underway?
CRO price profit-taking reaction at the intended $0.15 target looks overpowering. A 21-day simple moving average could be viewed as the final supportive barrier for the Crypto.com uptrend.
Bitcoin: Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin has overcome the 200-week SMA and 30-day EMA, denoting a major surge in bullish momentum. As a result, BTC could revisit anywhere from $25,000 to $30,000 soon. A daily candlestick close below 200 four-hour SMA at $21,117 will invalidate this bullish thesis.