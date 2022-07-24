- SEC claims that nine digital assets involved in insider trading by Coinbase employees are securities.
- The US SEC has accused ten companies of violating securities laws, attempting to regulate by enforcement.
- Ripple price is struggling to recoup its losses, analysts have a bearish outlook on the altcoin.
XRP succumbed to developments in the SEC v. Ripple case and the developments in the crypto ecosystem, dropped to $0.36. The SEC has filed a complaint accusing ten companies of violating securities laws, in its tactic of regulation by enforcement.
Also read: Ripple officially confirms end of Jed McCaleb’s XRP dumping spree
SEC’s regulation by enforcement tactics hit ten crypto companies
The SEC filed a complaint against ten companies violating the securities laws, including nine digital asset issuers and crypto exchange. Jake Chervinsky, Head of Policy at Blockchain Association commented on the situation and condemned both the defendants’ alleged conduct and the SEC’s unjust tactics in accusing the firms.
21/ It’s sad but not surprising to see the SEC continue its unfair attacks on crypto.— Jake Chervinsky (@jchervinsky) July 22, 2022
As I said, we knew the SEC planned to ramp up enforcement this year, so I assume this is only the beginning.
I hope their next move won't be so unfair & unjust.
[end]https://t.co/G5dHIwJgvO
The SEC moved to set a crypto industry-wide precedent through an insider trading case and established jurisdiction stating that the nine digital assets in question were unregistered securities. It's important to note that the SEC has never addressed these cryptocurrencies before and the regulator argues that these assets qualify as securities for the first time in a federal complaint rather than guidance or rule-making. These assets are: AMP, RLY, DDX, XYO, RGT, LCX, POWR, DFX and KROM.
The regulator has adopted the regulation by enforcement policy for crypto assets, and therefore, Chervinsky argues that it is not uncommon to learn that an enforcement agency has identified a violation when a complaint is filed.
Chervinsky believes that not just the payment giant Ripple, but these ten companies are at trial too.
SEC v. Ripple case update
There was a flurry of activity in the SEC v. Ripple case with both parties filing motions in response to the SEC’s request to file an appeal against Hinman ruling. Ripple objected to the SEC’s request for a 30-page opening brief and 10-page reply brief on the Hinman ruling.
James K Filan, defense attorney informed Ripple community:
In connection with the SEC’s Objection to Judge Netburn’s Ruling on the Hinman Speech documents, the SEC’s motion to file a 30 page opening brief was denied (limited to 20 pages), but its request to file a 10-page reply brief was granted.
Analysts reveal bearish outlook on XRP price
Analysts at FXStreet evaluated the XRP price chart and predicted a decline in the altcoin. Analysts have a bearish outlook on XRP, believing the asset could struggle to recoup its losses. XRP price could plummet to $0.31 level in the current downtrend. For price levels, key information on where XRP is headed, check the video below:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Assessing the chances of BTC visiting $30,000
Bitcoin price has noticed a large shift in sentiment from being overly bearish to optimistic. Although greed is still out of the equation, things could soon reach these levels, especially if the trend continues as it has over the last ten days.
Cardano v. Ethereum: How one transaction on Cardano covers 100s on Ethereum
As Cardano’s Vasil hard fork and Ethereum’s Merge is fast approaching, the crypto community pitted the two competitors against each other, comparing features and scale.
Under these special circumstances, Ethereum price can revisit $2,000
Ethereum price and its gains since July 13 are currently being questioned as bulls hint at weakness. If certain requirements are met, however, things could develop in a way that favors buyers.
Why MATIC value gain is imminent, despite fee collection in Ethereum
The co-founder of Polygon explained why MATIC is the only staking token for all chains, and gas fees will be collected in Ethereum by default. While gas fees are not being collected in MATIC, Nailwal assured the crypto community that value gain is imminent.
Bitcoin: Assessing the chances of BTC visiting $30,000
Bitcoin price has noticed a large shift in sentiment from being overly bearish to optimistic. Although greed is still out of the equation, things could soon reach these levels, especially if the trend continues as it has over the last ten days.