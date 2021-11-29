Sandbox outperforms with double-digit gains ahead of SAND's Alpha launch

- Sandbox Alpha launches today on November 29, 2021, offering players 18 unique metaverse experiences.
- On the eve of Sandbox Alpha launch, SAND price posted double-digit gains overnight, climbing towards an all-time high of $8.40.
- On-chain activity in the Sandbox ecosystem has exploded, daily trade volume has surpassed $4.14 billion.
Sandbox, a virtual blockchain network, is dominating the metaverse with its double-digit price gain. Sandbox is offering exclusive NFTs to community participants holding the Alpha Pass. The Pass allows participants to access the Sandbox Alpha, a multi-week play-to-earn event in the Sandbox metaverse, which starts on Nov 29, 2021.
Sandbox dominates metaverse with massive on-chain activity
Sandbox is a metaverse gaming token that has witnessed a spike in on-chain activity ahead of the launch of SAND Alpha. The play-to-earn metaverse offers 18 experiences to holders of Alpha pass, alongside free NFTs and immersive virtual gaming.
Sandbox Alpha launches today on November 29, 2021. In anticipation of the launch, SAND, the native token, has posted double-digit gains. Sandbox price is climbing steadily, posting over 82% gains over the past week.
The first public #Alpha releases tomorrow— The Sandbox (@TheSandboxGame) November 28, 2021
What's the first thing you're doing in the #TheSandbox Alpha Hub on release?
❤ - Connect with the community!
- Dance and Explore!
️ - Tell us what you'll be doing!
More info https://t.co/MD5l59lQia#Metaverse #PlayToEarn
One of the top two metaverse tokens (MANA and SAND), Sandbox is dominating play-to-earn gaming. The token's on-chain activity has exploded. The 24-hour trade volume of SAND is $3.7 billion. On November 28, 2021, the daily trade volume surpassed $4.14 billion.
SAND hit a new all-time high at $8.40 four days ago. Now the token's price is less than 10% away from it's all-time high.
As the Sandbox Metaverse goes live, players have the opportunity to explore virtual experiences.
Alongside the Alpha pass for metaverse experiences, Sandbox organized a land-owner raffle to offer 1000 SAND and exclusive alpha NFTs.
Your last chance to be one of the first Alpha Pass holders! The Land owner raffle ends tomorrow, 10am UTC.— The Sandbox (@TheSandboxGame) November 28, 2021
Get your LAND, enter the raffle, and be the first to have a chance to earn 1,000 $SAND & exclusive alpha NFTs!
Enter here:https://t.co/3WIExLP2Qx pic.twitter.com/TYurX6Us95
Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst @AltcoinSherpa decided to stay out of SAND as the analyst expects a lower high unless the price rally slowed down.
$SAND: Front ran— Altcoin Sherpa (@AltcoinSherpa) November 28, 2021
Staying out for now, will be patient. Lower high likely to come unless this chills for a bit IMO. https://t.co/LFvfeLkvaf pic.twitter.com/qUUGjRCl4G
A cryptocurrency analyst and trader @LadyofCrypto1 shared her bullish outlook on SAND. The analyst purchased SAND at $0.06 and continues to hold a percentage of tokens in her portfolio.
1/ This is how I bought $SAND at 0.06 and held it till today.— Lady of Crypto (@LadyofCrypto1) November 28, 2021
I talk about scaling in and out all the time, but visualising how to do it over several months, and retraces, is hard.
Now you have a rough guide. These numbers are not precise but close enough. NFA DYOR pic.twitter.com/ULGI7S8yiI
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Decentraland price to provide a buy opportunity before MANA sets new highs at $7.5
Decentraland price is seeing a minor pullback after a 10% upswing. The correction could extend, allowing MANA to retest $4 before rallying to a new all-time high at $7.5. A breakdown of the range low at $2.73 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Shiba Inu price is capped at $0.00005 as SHIB lacks enough buyers
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate what SHIB must do to resume its uptrend.
Why Cardano network activity is increasing and how it will affect ADA price
Although Cardano price has continued to drop since the Alonzo hard fork launch, the protocol’s network activity has continued to increase. Analysts argue that the Ethereum-killer could be the most legitimate alternative to the existing ETH ecosystem.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets recover as buyers come back
Bitcoin price is aiming to retest the $60,000 psychological level after a recent crash. Ethereum price is following suit and looks to revisit $4,500 or higher. Ripple price on a journey to rally 17% to $1.37.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?