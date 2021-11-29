Sandbox outperforms with double-digit gains ahead of SAND's Alpha launch

Sandbox Alpha launches today on November 29, 2021, offering players 18 unique metaverse experiences.

On the eve of Sandbox Alpha launch, SAND price posted double-digit gains overnight, climbing towards an all-time high of $8.40.

On-chain activity in the Sandbox ecosystem has exploded, daily trade volume has surpassed $4.14 billion.

Sandbox, a virtual blockchain network, is dominating the metaverse with its double-digit price gain. Sandbox is offering exclusive NFTs to community participants holding the Alpha Pass. The Pass allows participants to access the Sandbox Alpha, a multi-week play-to-earn event in the Sandbox metaverse, which starts on Nov 29, 2021.

Sandbox dominates metaverse with massive on-chain activity

Sandbox is a metaverse gaming token that has witnessed a spike in on-chain activity ahead of the launch of SAND Alpha. The play-to-earn metaverse offers 18 experiences to holders of Alpha pass, alongside free NFTs and immersive virtual gaming.

Sandbox Alpha launches today on November 29, 2021. In anticipation of the launch, SAND, the native token, has posted double-digit gains. Sandbox price is climbing steadily, posting over 82% gains over the past week.

One of the top two metaverse tokens (MANA and SAND), Sandbox is dominating play-to-earn gaming. The token's on-chain activity has exploded. The 24-hour trade volume of SAND is $3.7 billion. On November 28, 2021, the daily trade volume surpassed $4.14 billion.

SAND hit a new all-time high at $8.40 four days ago. Now the token's price is less than 10% away from it's all-time high.

As the Sandbox Metaverse goes live, players have the opportunity to explore virtual experiences.

Alongside the Alpha pass for metaverse experiences, Sandbox organized a land-owner raffle to offer 1000 SAND and exclusive alpha NFTs.

Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst @AltcoinSherpa decided to stay out of SAND as the analyst expects a lower high unless the price rally slowed down.

A cryptocurrency analyst and trader @LadyofCrypto1 shared her bullish outlook on SAND. The analyst purchased SAND at $0.06 and continues to hold a percentage of tokens in her portfolio.