Sandbox decouples from crypto markets as SAND breaks new all-time highs

- The Sandbox native token has hit a new all-time high as metaverse tokens rally.
- The blockchain-based virtual world combines DAOs and NFTs through games on its platform.
- Analysts have noted capital rotation out of memecoins and into metaverse tokens like SAND.
- The token has rallied over 73% over the past week ahead of metaverse Alpha launch.
After four years of development, Sandbox is ready to launch its Alpha P2E initiative on November 29. The virtual world platform has secured over 50 partnerships to build play-to-earn games and boost the utility of SAND tokens.
SAND hits new all-time high as it prepares to open its metaverse to players
The Sandbox ecosystem is popular among NFT creators and players that build, share and monetize their games on the platform. The platform’s native token SAND, saw its price rally earlier this week.
Sandbox recently announced the launch of its metaverse after completing four years of development. The platform has secured partnerships with Crypto Kitties, Sheep, Atari and Shaun to build play-to-earn games on Sandbox’s metaverse.
The launch of Sandbox Alpha is scheduled for November 29, it is a 3-week long event. Players can participate in Sandbox’s play-to-earn games through the Alpha Pass, an NFT ticket that grants access to the exclusive launch event.
Get ready for The Sandbox Alpha!— The Sandbox (@TheSandboxGame) November 16, 2021
Launching November 29th
Anyone can experience the Alpha hub and three experiences
5,000 Alpha passes giving access to content, NFT, and 1,000 SAND!
Get all details below https://t.co/63iAl5MMmS pic.twitter.com/OiXmbAWYN2
Sandbox’s native token has decoupled from the top cryptocurrencies and posted a nearly 75% rally over the past week. SAND hit a new all-time high of $4.64 earlier today.
Proponents consider that capital is rotating out of Bitcoin to metaverse tokens in the current bull run.
In the days leading up to the launch event on November 29, analysts have predicted that SAND would cross $5 and enter price discovery. Cryptocurrency analysts at “Mind Math Monkey,” a YouTube channel believe that SAND will cross $5 in the ongoing bull run.
