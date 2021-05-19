SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON forms reversal pattern favoring the bears

- SafeMoon price seems to have formed a trend reversal pattern on the 4-hour chart.
- If validated, a spike in selling pressure could see SAFEMOON drop by more than 34%.
- The only support barrier that may keep falling prices at bay sits at $0.0000070.
SafeMoon looks primed for a massive correction after losing the $0.0000077 support level.
SafeMoon price to suffer significant losses
SafeMoon price appears to have developed a head-and-shoulders pattern on its 4-hour chart. Although the pattern’s neckline at $0.0000077 has been violated, the 200 four-hour moving average at $0.0000070 seems to be acting as support.
Breaking through this demand barrier could lead to a 35% decline. Indeed, the head-and-shoulders pattern forecasts that SafeMoon price could plummet to $0.0000049. This target is determined by measuring the distance from the pattern's head to the neckline and adding that distance down from the breakdown point.
If the selling pressure is significant enough, SafeMoon price might dive further toward $0.0000035 which has acted as a crucial support level throughout April.
SAFEMOON/USDt 4-hour chart
Invalidation of the bearish outlook would come if SafeMoon price manages to rise and stay above $0.0000077. Under such circumstances, SAFEMOON might retest the 50 four-hour moving average at $0.0000092.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price plummets below $40,000 while Ethereum price loses $3,000 as support
Bitcoin price slips below $40,000 as it dropped roughly 40% from its all-time high at $64,895. This nosedive has pushed BTC below the 200-day SMA at $39,818, which is a bearish sign from a macro perspective.
India may reverse blanket crypto ban
The Indian government is looking to set up a new panel of experts to review the possibility of regulating cryptocurrency in the country, reversing the blanket ban on digital assets. Former finance secretary Subhash Garg proposed a blanket ban on the new asset class in 2019.
China Merchants Bank launches $50 million fund focused on DeFi and NFTs
CMB International, a subsidiary of China Merchants Bank, has launched a fund focused on decentralized finance protocols and non-fungible token (NFT) platforms. The multi-million dollar fund will focus on investing in early to growth-stage startups building DeFi and ...
SafeMoon bounce misleads, risks remain to the downside
SafeMoon price triggered the head-and-shoulders top on May 16 with a trade below the neckline at $0.00000882. SAFEMOON has rebounded, but the bearish outlook remains active. SAFEMOON rewards long-term ownership by penalizing sellers with a 10% fee.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.