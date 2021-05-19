- SafeMoon price triggers irregular head-and-shoulders topping pattern.
- 4-hour Ichimoku Cloud remains a price magnet, containing price losses.
- SAFEMOON rewards long-term ownership by penalizing sellers with a 10% fee.
SafeMoon price triggered the head-and-shoulders top on May 16 with a trade below the neckline at $0.00000882. SAFEMOON has rebounded, but the bearish outlook remains active.
SafeMoon price has lost the cosmic euphoria
For the unaware, SAFEMOON is a new cryptocurrency that began trading in March 2021. The digital token began trading at $0.000000001 and a tiny market capitalization. According to Bitmart, SafeMoon price catapulted to $0.000015 by April 20, yielding a tremendous return for brave investors. However, it followed the giant rally with a 90% decline into April 21.
SAFEMOON has a maximum supply of 10 quadrillion tokens but only has 600 billion in circulation. It is a deflationary currency, as supply declines over time. Still, some have called it a pyramid scheme because sellers of the token are charged a 10% fee, with 5% of the fee being burned and the other 5% distributed to SAFEMOON investors. Investors are dependent on more people buying SAFEMOON to increase their investment.
On the 4-hour chart, SafeMoon price has rebounded from the decline below the neckline of an irregular head-and-shoulders topping pattern. The rebound has been contained along the Ichimoku Cloud, and SAFEMOON remains below the neckline.
Based on the topping pattern, the measured move target is $0.00000478, yielding a loss of over 45% from the neckline break on May 16 and a similar loss from price at the time of writing. The only two obstacles between SafeMoon price and the measured move target are the 200 four-hour simple moving average (SMA) at $0.0000068709 and the May 10 low at $0.00000550.
The bearish outlook will continue unless SafeMoon price rallies above the right shoulder high at $0.00001100.
SAFEMOON/USD 4-hour chart
Suppose SafeMoon price does rise above the right shoulder and the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the April crash at $0.00001213. In that case, SAFEMOON will not discover any resistance until the April 20 high at $0.00001500.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
