Ripple active addresses doubled over the weekend, signaling a rise in activity among traders, per Santiment data.

XRP traders have consistently taken profits in the altcoin in the last two weeks, increasing selling pressure on the altcoin.

XRP sustained above key psychological support at $0.60, extending gains by nearly 2% on Sunday.

Ripple proponents expect a ruling in the SEC lawsuit by the end of July, per the comments of attorney Fred Rispoli.

Ripple (XRP) extended gains by nearly 2% early on Sunday. XRP sustained above the psychological price level of $0.60 amidst the optimism of Donald Trump’s speech at the Bitcoin conference, and BTC’s recent gains.

Ripple lawsuit update

Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple awaits a final ruling by Judge Analisa Torres. At the Bitcoin conference, Donald Trump said SEC Chair Gary Gensler will be fired “on day one” if he is elected President of the United States.

Crypto proponent Trump promised the attendees a new SEC Chair and an end of the anti-crypto stance of the Biden-Harris government. Trump’s win in the November elections could therefore influence the Ripple lawsuit.

Ripple executive Brad Garlinghouse has slammed the SEC and Chair Gensler for their “regulation by enforcement” approach and a “lack of clarity on crypto regulation” in interviews, on several occasions.

The lawsuit ruling is expected by the end of July 2024, per attorney Fred Rispoli’s prediction.

SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit ruling could come out as early as July 13, according to this pro-crypto attorney

On-chain metrics show mixed signs

Ripple traders have consistently taken profits on their XRP holdings in the past two weeks. Since July 12, the Network Realized Profit/Loss metric that calculates the net profit/loss of all coins moved on a given day shows positive spikes. This implies XRP traders are taking gains and contributing to selling pressure on the altcoin.

XRP Network Realized Profit/Loss vs. price

Address activity doubled since Friday. Over the weekend the count of active addresses was twice that of Friday, as seen in the Santiment chart below. Rising activity signals relevance and demand for XRP among traders.

XRP active addresses vs. price

Where is XRP price headed?

Ripple is likely to collect liquidity in the Fair Value Gap (FVG) between $0.5945 and $0.5783, as seen in the XRP/USDT daily chart below. Once the FVG is filled, XRP could bounce off of support at $0.5632. This level coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from the March 11 top of $0.7440 to the July 5 low of $0.3823.

XRP could target the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of $0.6666, nearly 11% gain from the current level.

The momentum indicator Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) flashes green histogram bars, signaling underlying positive momentum in Ripple’s price trend. While the momentum is likely fading, there is likelihood of a recovery in XRP once the altcoin collects liquidity.

XRP/USDT daily chart

A daily candlestick close under support at $0.5632 could signal a bearish thesis for XRP. XRP could find support at the July 19 low of $0.5404.