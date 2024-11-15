- Ripple price rallies almost 6% on Friday, extending the 12% increase seen on Thursday, following Robinhood’s listing of XRP on its exchange.
- XRP reacts positively to recent speculation about Chair Gary Gensler leaving the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
- SG-FORGE plans to deploy its Euro stablecoin, EURCV, on the XRP Ledger network.
Ripple (XRP) extends its gain on Friday after rallying over 30% since Monday and reaching a new year-to-date high of $0.847. The main reasons for the rally are the listing of XRP on the US exchange Robinhood and speculation about the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler’s resignation as Ripple is facing a long-standing legal battle with the regulator.
Another factor favoring the XRP price outlook comes from SG-FORGE, a subsidiary of French bank Societe Generale, which said it plans to deploy its Euro stablecoin, EURCV, on the XRP Ledger network.
Why is Ripple going up today?
Ripple price extends its gains by almost 6% on Friday after a 12% surge, reaching a new yearly high the previous day at $0.847. The main reasons for the recent price surge are:
First, the listing of Ripple on the US exchange Robinhood on Wednesday, along with other coins such as Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and Pepe (PEPE). The listing is a positive sign for the accessibility and liquidity of the token. This renewed interest from exchanges will likely attract investors and traders to the XRP token.
November 14, 2024
Secondly, there is increasing talk about the possible resignation of Gary Gensler as the SEC’s chair.
In a speech on Thursday, reproduced on the SEC official website, Gensler used some words hinting at a potential departure.
“It’s been a great honor to serve with them,” he said, referring to the SEC staff. “I’ve been proud to serve with my colleagues at the SEC who, day in and day out, work to protect American families on the highways of finance,” he added. Neither the SEC nor Gensler himself have confirmed any resignation.
However, the market is reacting positively to hints of Gary Gensler’s potential departure as they foresee an end to the “regulation by enforcement” approach to crypto, which has hit Ripple particularly hard.
Analysts consider that a new, more pro-crypto SEC chair could lead to a favorable outcome in the legal battle between the SEC and Ripple, unlocking XRP’s full potential and leading to its broader acceptance in the financial ecosystem.
XRP/USDT weekly chart
Ripple’s weekly chart shows that its price broke above the weekly resistance of $0.744 this week, reaching a new year-to-date high of $0.847, and is nearing the key resistance level of $0.863.
If there is a weekly close above $0.863, XRP could extend the rally to retest its next target at $1.26, which aligns with the 50% price retracement level drawn from the April 2021 high of $1.96 to the June 2022 low of $0.286.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the weekly chart reads at 68, well above its neutral level of 50, indicating bullish momentum is strong.
Some other good news for Ripple
On Thursday, SG-FORGE, the digital assets-focused subsidiary of French bank Societe Generale, announced that it will launch its euro stablecoin, EUR CoinVertible (EURCV), on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) network by 2025.
SG-FORGE, which is deploying XRPL, wants to benefit from the network’s cross-border payment and tokenization capabilities, it said.
Ripple stablecoin RLUSD is set to launch this year. The token is “operationally ready,” awaiting regulatory approval by the New York Department of Financial Services.
.@SocieteGenerale-Forge has announced the launch of its EURCV stablecoin on the XRP Ledger in 2025.— RippleX (@RippleXDev) November 14, 2024
With Ripple Custody powering the integration, EURCV will benefit from the near-instant settlement, low fees, scalability and security of the #XRPL.https://t.co/36vh7BGXxh
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Michael Saylor predicts Bitcoin to surge to $100K by year-end
MicroStrategy's executive chairman, Michael Saylor, predicts Bitcoin will hit $100,000 by the end of 2024, calling the United States (US) election outcome the most significant event for Bitcoin in the last four years.
Ripple surges to new 2024 high on XRP Robinhood listing, Gensler departure talk
Ripple price rallies almost 6% on Friday, extending the 12% increase seen on Thursday, following Robinhood’s listing of XRP on its exchange. XRP reacts positively to recent speculation about Chair Gary Gensler leaving the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: New high of $100K or correction to $78K?
Bitcoin surged to a new all-time high of $93,265 in the first half of the week, followed by a slight decline in the latter half. Reports highlight that Bitcoin’s current level is still not overvalued and could target levels above $100,000 in the coming weeks.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC to 100k or pullback to 78k?
Bitcoin and Ethereum showed a modest recovery on Friday following Thursday's downturn, yet momentum indicators suggest continuing the decline as signs of bull exhaustion emerge. Ripple is approaching a key resistance level, with a potential rejection likely leading to a decline ahead.
Bitcoin: New high of $100K or correction to $78K?
Bitcoin (BTC) surged up to 16% in the first half of the week, reaching a new all-time high of $93,265, followed by a slight decline in the latter half. Reports suggest the continuation of the ongoing rally as they highlight that the current trading level is still not overvalued and that project targets are above $100K in the coming weeks.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.