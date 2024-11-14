XRP struggles near $0.7440, could still sustain rally after Robinhood listing

- Ripple's XRP open interest has declined by over 10% in the past 24 hours.
- Robinhood's listing of XRP could serve as a catalyst for renewed demand.
- XRP continues to struggle near historically strong resistance after sustaining another rejection at $0.7440.
Ripple's XRP is trading near $0.6900, down nearly 3% on Wednesday, as declining open interest could extend its price correction. However, other on-chain metrics point to a long-term bullish setup.
XRP could continue rally despite decline in open interest
XRP's open interest declined over 10% in the past 24 hours following a reduction in investor interest. The OI decreased from $1.2 billion on Tuesday to $1.09 billion on Wednesday.
Open interest is the total number of outstanding contracts in a derivatives market. If XRP's OI continues declining, it could extend its price correction.
XRP Open Interest | Coinglass
However, Robinhood relisting XRP on its trading platform could spark new demand for the altcoin. The trading exchange recently announced it relisted the token due to high community demand for the coin in the past month.
Additionally, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse allegedly met with President-elect Donald Trump and members of his administration to discuss a potential regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies.
Meanwhile, active addresses on the XRP Ledger have also grown, per CryptoQuant's data, indicating strengthening bullish momentum.
XRP Active Addresses | CryptoQuant
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP struggles near historically strong $0.7440 resistance
Coinglass data shows that XRP is down 3% following $14.73 million in liquidations in the past 24 hours. Liquidated long and short positions accounted for $11.16 million and $3.58 million, respectively.
On the daily chart, XRP saw a rejection at the resistance level near $0.7440 for the second time in two days. This resistance has held since July 2023, and the remittance-based token has seen a rejection near it five times in the past year.
XRP/USDT daily chart
With the rejection, XRP could decline to the support level near $0.5700. If XRP bounces off this level, it could rally upward to retest $0.7440 again. A move above this level could see XRP rally toward $0.8547.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in the oversold region and trending downward, indicating a potential price correction.
A daily candlestick close below $0.5700 will invalidate the thesis.
Ripple FAQs
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Three Arrows Capital demands $1.5B increase in the FTX lawsuit
Liquidators managing Three Arrows Capital's (3AC) bankruptcy have filed a motion to raise their claim against FTX from $120 million to $1.53 billion. Bloomberg reports that FTX allegedly liquidated and seized around $1.33 billion in assets from the hedge fund to settle debts just two weeks before 3AC’s collapse.
Missing crypto influencer Kevin Mirshahi found dead in Montreal Park
Authorities report that the remains of Kevin Mirshahi, a prominent crypto influencer who was abducted in June, have been found in a Montreal park. Local police informed “The Gazette” that a passerby found the grim discovery on October 30 in Île-de-la-Visitation Park.
XRP struggles near $0.7440, could still sustain rally after Robinhood listing
Ripple's XRP open interest has declined by over 10% in the past 24 hours. Robinhood's listing of XRP could serve as a catalyst for renewed demand. XRP continues to struggle near historically strong resistance after sustaining another rejection at $0.7440.
Dogecoin price forecast: Miners offload $240M as DOGE approaches risk zone
After reaching a three-year peak of $0.43 on November 12, Dogecoin price wobbled 13% to find support at the $0.38 level on Wednesday. Miners capitalized on Trump’s recent D.O.G.E confirmation statement to offload 620 million DOGE in the last three days.
Bitcoin: Further upside likely after hitting new all-time high
Bitcoin hit a fresh high of $76,849 on Thursday as crypto-friendly candidate Donald Trump won the US presidential election. Institutional demand returned with the highest single-day inflow on Thursday since the ETFs’ launch in January.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.