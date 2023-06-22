Ripple receives nod to rollout digital asset services in Singapore, bolstering XRP price rally

- Ripple has received approval for the Major Payments Institution license from the Singapore central bank.
- The payment giant is set to scale customer use of crypto-powered payments in Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region.
- XRP price climbed nearly 6%, rallying past the $0.50 level early on Thursday.
XRPLedger’s native token XRP has been in the spotlight since the June 13 release of the Hinman documents in the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple lawsuit. XRP price witnessed a spike in volatility in response to developments in the lawsuit.
As the XRP holder community digested the contents of the documents, the altcoin’s price started its recovery. XRP price rally was recently bolstered by the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) approval for rollout of crypto-powered payments and services by Ripple.
Also read: Pro Ripple attorney John Deaton finds legal provision that could have avoided SEC lawsuit
Singapore central bank offers in-principle approval to Ripple for MPI license
MAS, the central bank of Singapore, recently opened its doors to cryptocurrency firms through the release of its whitepaper. Find out more about it here. Ripple announced the receipt of a Major Payments Institution (MPI) license that would allow for a rollout of its crypto payments system in Singapore.
We’re honored to obtain In-Principle Approval of a Major Payments Institution License from the @MAS_sg – allowing us to offer regulated digital asset products and services, and scale customer use of #ODL.— Ripple (@Ripple) June 22, 2023
Learn more: https://t.co/8Ylc3lZSeg
The central bank has offered less than 20 similar approvals in the past. Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, said:
Singapore is a leading global financial center and a prominent gateway to business in Asia-Pacific. We’re incredibly proud to receive an in-principle license from the MAS, reaffirming our commitment to the region and ongoing proactive engagement with regulators globally.
XRP price rallies in response to bullish catalyst
XRP price climbed higher in response to the news, yielding a 6% gain for holders early on Thursday. XRP price climbed from $0.4980 to $0.5276 in that short period. At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $0.5096 on Binance, sustaining above the key $0.50 level. From its June 16 low of $0.4562, XRP posted a 15.7% gain over the past week.
The 10-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.4981 is acting as support for XRP price in its uptrend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
