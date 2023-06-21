- Bitcoin price crossed the $30,000 psychological level on Binance, as sentiment among crypto traders turns bullish.
- Bitcoin halving is less than a year away, and experts have updated their targets for BTC price.
- Bitcoin bulls are driving the asset’s price rally, in light of Blackrock, WisdomTree and Invesco’s spot BTC ETF applications.
Bitcoin price rallied past $30,000 on Wednesday, in the largest short squeeze in June. The largest asset by market capitalization climbed 12% from Tuesday’s low to $30,000, overnight. BTC’s move liquidated over $82.67 million in short positions according to Coinglass data. This marks the largest volume of shorts liquidated since May 2023.
The asset is less than a year away from its next halving event and bullish drivers in the ecosystem, like institutional adoption are fueling a recovery in Bitcoin. The break past $30,000 confirmed a bullish trend reversal in Bitcoin, after weeks of price decline in response to the regulatory crackdown.
Also read: Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and Ethereum Classic reap gains from Bitcoin rally
Bitcoin price breaches $30,000 milestone on Binance
Bitcoin has rallied nearly 12.29% this week, ending its two-month long downtrend and breaking past $30,000, for the first time since April 2023. The bullish breakout has opened doors for BTC to rally towards $35,000, a target set by market analyst @tedtalksmacro.
BTC/USD one day price chart on Binance
The move by the largest cryptocurrency is a key bullish signal that confirms the shifting sentiment in the crypto ecosystem. The 24-hour Bitcoin trade volume on Binance breached $30.29 billion, as the asset hit a new milestone on June 21.
As seen in the BTC/USD 1-day price chart, the asset is currently trading above its three Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), 10, 50 and 200-day. At the time of writing, BTC is exchanging hands at $30,010. The next key resistance for Bitcoin price is the April 2023 high of $31,166.
There are three catalysts that are likely driving these gains in BTC, alongside crypto adoption and regulation across European Union nations and Southeast Asian countries like Singapore.
Institutional interest in Bitcoin peaked with giants applying for spot ETFs
The world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, announced the filing of its Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) on June 15. Two large investment firms, WisdomTree and Invesco, followed in the giant’s footsteps and filed similar applications, as of June 21.
An ETF invests in crypto investment products offered by asset managers like Grayscale or futures and options. Prices of these products are linked to the performance of cryptocurrencies. While the US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has never approved a spot Bitcoin ETF till date, the series of filings by asset management giants signals an uptick in interest from their institutional or corporate clients.
This interest from financial institutions has acted as a catalyst, driving Bitcoin price higher in the short term.
The second catalyst is Bitcoin halving, a key event associated with BTC price rallies every four years.
Bitcoin halving is less than a year away, traders are gearing up for a new BTC cycle
Experts consider halving events key to Bitcoin’s price trend. Every halving slashes the associated reward for miners by half and the scarcity of mined BTC is considered a driver of the asset’s price rally.
It is typically believed that halving events drive price rallies in Bitcoin and this has emerged as a trend over the past three halving events.
Bitcoin past three halving events and the upcoming fourth halving timeline
Based on the above chart from Blockchain Center, the upcoming Bitcoin halving in 2024 is expected to drive BTC price to a new all-time high, between the $60,000 and $100,000 range. Nicehash.com’s countdown timer reveals that Bitcoin is 338 days away from its halving event and the tentative date is May 25, 2024.
The third catalyst is the launch of cryptocurrency exchange platforms by giants from traditional finance.
Giants Charles Schwab, Fidelity and Citadel Securities join hands to launch crypto exchange
EDX Markets, a crypto exchange platform backed by financial giants from the traditional finance industry has listed cryptocurrencies available for trade on its exchange. The giants’ plan was to roll out the non-custodial exchange in September 2022, however the regulatory uncertainty and tumultuous events like FTX exchange collapse resulted in a long wait.
Within days following BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF filing, the exchange platform’s announcement shows that long-term institutional interest in cryptocurrencies has sustained in the US.
EDX has listed Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) among cryptocurrencies that can be traded on the platform. It's important to note that none of these assets have been labeled as securities by the SEC.
Bullish targets for Bitcoin price rally
In light of the three catalysts, an expert @tedtalksmacro shared his targets for BTC price with his 105,500 followers on Twitter. The analyst argues that the first target is $35,000 and it is back in play with the recent developments in crypto. The second target according to the expert’s prediction is $46,500.
BTC/USD one week price chart on Coinbase
The analyst notes that the Bitcoin price rally gained acceptance when BTC climbed above the $24,500 hurdle. This signaled that market participants have accepted the BTC price rally above August 2022 highs. BTC continued its climb breached the $30,000 target. The next hurdle is the $35,000 level, previously breached in April 2022.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin dominance hits two-year high at 51%, jeopardizing altcoin gains
Bitcoin price has increased 74% in the last six months, and recent developments suggest more gains are on the way. Specifically, the BTC dominance shows a bullish outlook while the short-term picture remains optimistic.
Singapore central bank proposes protocols for the use of “Purpose Bound” cryptocurrencies
The central bank of Singapore, has released a white paper opening doors to digital currency usage, in a “Purpose Bound” manner. This implies that the regulator would control the life cycle of the digital currency, and institutions would specify terms of use while supporting digital asset transfers.
Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and Ethereum Classic reap gains from Bitcoin rally
Bitcoin price rallied past $28,900, wiping out recent losses stemming from the SEC’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies. Rising institutional interest in spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds and news on regulation of cryptocurrencies in Europe and Southeast Asia has acted as a catalyst for the asset’s recovery.
Litecoin price could hit $100 on LTC halving in six weeks
Litecoin will undergo the third halving event on August 2, 2023, which will reduce the block rewards from 12.5 to 6.25 LTC. But all the prophecies and forecasts about LTC price have failed to manifest due to Bitcoin’s volatility and uncertain moves from the United States’ regulatory bodies.
Bitcoin price faces further depreciation as stock market rally repeats history
The crypto market is losing its value, rapidly falling below $1 trillion in market capitalization following the recent crash. On the other hand, the S&P 500 index has observed a more than 15% rally since the last time it bottomed in March. BTC still faces the possibility of a decline.