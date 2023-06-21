Shiba Inu price climbs over 6% after Shibarium testnet reset

- Shiba Inu fully reset its Shibarium testnet Puppynet after successful completion of over 20 million transactions.
- SHIB price climbed 6.3% since the update on June 19, fueling a recovery in Shiba Inu.
- The largest Dogecoin competitor is on track to wipe out its losses from the SEC’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies.
Shiba Inu, the second-largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, started its price recovery this week in tandem with a broad-based crypto surge. After the successful completion of 20 million transactions on its Layer 2 scaling solution’s testnet, the explorer Puppynet was reset. The update fueled a 6.3% rally in SHIB price since June 19.
Also read: Shiba Inu, Maker, XRP begin recovery as crypto buying power returns
Shiba Inu price breaks into a rally after Shibarium update
Shiba Inu price suffered a steep decline in response to the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) on June 5. SHIB price started its recovery this week. Shiba Inu’s recovery can be attributed to the overall improvement in sentiment among crypto traders. Moreover, Shibarium hit a key milestone and reset the Layer 2 scaling solution’s testnet.
Puppynet was reset after it successfully facilitated over 20 million transactions. The reset acted as a bullish catalyst for Shiba Inu, driving the meme coin’s price higher since the event on June 19.
Shiba Inu announced Puppynet’s reset on June 19, and since then, SHIB price climbed 6.39%. SHIB is currently trading at $0.00000732, up from its June 19 low of $0.00000705.
Puppyscan has been reset and updated.#ShibariumBeta $BONE pic.twitter.com/906UCqH35W— (@LucieSHIB) June 19, 2023
In addition to the update to Shibarium, the rising institutional interest, crypto adoption and regulation by European Union nations and Southeast Asian countries.
Asset management giant BlackRock’s application for a spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was promptly followed by WisdomTree and Invesco, signaling a shifting trend among institutional investors.
Singapore, Hong Kong and EU nations are welcoming crypto firms and projects through clarity on regulation, supporting the bullish thesis for digital asset recovery in the short term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin dominance hits two-year high at 51%, jeopardizing altcoin gains
Bitcoin price has increased 74% in the last six months, and recent developments suggest more gains are on the way. Specifically, the BTC dominance shows a bullish outlook while the short-term picture remains optimistic.
Singapore central bank proposes protocols for the use of “Purpose Bound” cryptocurrencies
The central bank of Singapore, has released a white paper opening doors to digital currency usage, in a “Purpose Bound” manner. This implies that the regulator would control the life cycle of the digital currency, and institutions would specify terms of use while supporting digital asset transfers.
Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and Ethereum Classic reap gains from Bitcoin rally
Bitcoin price rallied past $28,900, wiping out recent losses stemming from the SEC’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies. Rising institutional interest in spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds and news on regulation of cryptocurrencies in Europe and Southeast Asia has acted as a catalyst for the asset’s recovery.
Litecoin price could hit $100 on LTC halving in six weeks
Litecoin will undergo the third halving event on August 2, 2023, which will reduce the block rewards from 12.5 to 6.25 LTC. But all the prophecies and forecasts about LTC price have failed to manifest due to Bitcoin’s volatility and uncertain moves from the United States’ regulatory bodies.
Bitcoin price faces further depreciation as stock market rally repeats history
The crypto market is losing its value, rapidly falling below $1 trillion in market capitalization following the recent crash. On the other hand, the S&P 500 index has observed a more than 15% rally since the last time it bottomed in March. BTC still faces the possibility of a decline.