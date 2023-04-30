Ripple price to crash 40% as bulls do not respect handles

- Ripple price has continued its decline since the end of March.
- XRP, though, might eke out gains for this week.
- The descent is still ongoing, and we could see acceleration as support this week got broken again.
Ripple (XRP) price is starting to become an example of ‘the faster they grow, the harder they fall.’ The slide of last week with already 10% losses should have been a warning for bulls that sentiment is starting to change across the board. This week looks to be no different, as support got broken again and is showing signs of weaker buying on dips.
Ripple price starts to make no sense in terms of trade management
Ripple price is starting to show cracks as the descent is not yet showing signs of being done just yet. Although XRP might be printing a green candle for this week, from a trade management perspective, it does not make sense as the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) has been broken to the downside. Bulls who entered below are fully exposed and are set up for a bull trap as they have no concrete pivotal level or any technical element to hide their stop behind from being hit.
XRP thus sees quite a few bulls being sitting ducks with the largely exposed positions that will get stopped once bears push price action back below the 55-day SMA. Expect to see a quick drop towards $0.40, which means $0.36 is in reach. Should even $0.36 break down, expect the panic mode to arise with heavy selling, and a falling knife toward $0.29 could be the possible armageddon scenario.
XRP/USD weekly chart
To confirm a recovery that is viable and could be the turnaround after the small correction, XRP needs to head above $0.50 again. That would signal to the markets that bulls have taken over the steering wheel again and that a rejection against $0.50 was avoided. Next week $0.55 would get under pressure for a break higher and might see briefly $0.60 when peaking.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
With 96% of the investors suffering losses, Algorand price might need more than new 2023 highs
Algorand price has seen lesser growth over time, and while most of the market is recording recovery, this altcoin is lingering at the lows of its current trading price.
Shiba Inu price in Catch-22 as price action could slide below $0.00001000 again
SHIB price is trading sideways as the US trading session is underway before closing off this Friday. After some sharp moves and a pickup in volatility on Wednesday and Thursday, price action is nearly dead early Friday.
Cardano price to pop 15% in delayed price action after peak in development activity
Cardano (ADA) price might be a cheap bargain here after on-chain data provider Santiment published numbers around Cardano that reveal a significant surge in development activity.
Bitcoin and Ethereum holders rejoice as US PCE comes in below expectations
The release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index came in at market expectations. The Core PCE Price Index nosedived to 4.6% Year-on-Year (YoY) and climbed 0.3% Month-on-Month (MoM).
Bitcoin: Fed’s interest decision will be key to BTC directional bias
Bitcoin price shows no signs of bullish momentum as it hovers below a critical psychological level. This lack of buying pressure could be a result of exhaustion after BTC’s impressive rally in Q1 of 2023.