Ripple price to crash 40% as bulls do not respect handles

Ripple price has continued its decline since the end of March.

XRP, though, might eke out gains for this week.

The descent is still ongoing, and we could see acceleration as support this week got broken again.

Ripple (XRP) price is starting to become an example of ‘the faster they grow, the harder they fall.’ The slide of last week with already 10% losses should have been a warning for bulls that sentiment is starting to change across the board. This week looks to be no different, as support got broken again and is showing signs of weaker buying on dips.

Ripple price starts to make no sense in terms of trade management

Ripple price is starting to show cracks as the descent is not yet showing signs of being done just yet. Although XRP might be printing a green candle for this week, from a trade management perspective, it does not make sense as the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) has been broken to the downside. Bulls who entered below are fully exposed and are set up for a bull trap as they have no concrete pivotal level or any technical element to hide their stop behind from being hit.

XRP thus sees quite a few bulls being sitting ducks with the largely exposed positions that will get stopped once bears push price action back below the 55-day SMA. Expect to see a quick drop towards $0.40, which means $0.36 is in reach. Should even $0.36 break down, expect the panic mode to arise with heavy selling, and a falling knife toward $0.29 could be the possible armageddon scenario.

XRP/USD weekly chart

To confirm a recovery that is viable and could be the turnaround after the small correction, XRP needs to head above $0.50 again. That would signal to the markets that bulls have taken over the steering wheel again and that a rejection against $0.50 was avoided. Next week $0.55 would get under pressure for a break higher and might see briefly $0.60 when peaking.