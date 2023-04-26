XRP holders lawsuit against Ripple goes to federal court today, what to expect

- XRP proponent, attorney John Deaton has informed the altcoin holders of a class action lawsuit hearing against Ripple.
- XRP holders who bought and held the tokens or sold them at a loss slammed Ripple with a lawsuit.
- XRP Ledger’s native token is in an uptrend and continues to yield gains for holders.
Ripple proponent attorney John Deaton informed the community of XRP holders that there is a hearing of a class action lawsuit against the payment giant in Federal Court today. XRP holders who hold the token or sold it at a loss have filed the class action against Ripple and the judge did not allow amicus counsel to participate in the hearing.
Zakinov v. Ripple lawsuit hearing in Federal Court
The hearing of Zakinov v. Ripple class action lawsuit is about arguments from XRP holders that have slammed the cross-border payment remittance firm with a lawsuit. Plaintiff Bradley Sostak is one of the XRP holders, taking part inof the action and he firmly believes that the token is a security.
NOTICE to XRP Holders:— CryptoLaw (@CryptoLawUS) April 25, 2023
Tomorrow (Wed., April 26) at 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET) a hearing will take place in federal court in CA on the class action case filed against @Ripple (In Re Ripple Labs/Zakinov v. Ripple) from 2020.
(1/3) The judge has opened online access to 500 members of… pic.twitter.com/h8z0jyCIsF
Sostak has asked to be the lead plaintiff in the class action and has urged the court to create a class of all XRP holders who have purchased, hold or sold XRP tokens at a loss. The list of XRP holders including the 75,890 participants who side with Ripple in its argument against the US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The latter group has sided with the giant in its defense that “XRP” is not a security.
The hearing is key to XRP holders as it is not limited to the direct sales of Ripple and covers secondary and international sales, including nations where the altcoin is classified as a “non-security.”
Impact of the hearing on XRP holders
Two distinct groups of XRP holders, ones who sided with Ripple in its lawsuit against the SEC and the group that slammed the firm with a class action lawsuit are both watching the hearing intently.
The court’s ruling will likely have an impact on both groups and the entire community of holders. The lawsuit does have components similar to the SEC’s litigation against Ripple, therefore the judge’s ruling on whether Ripple should be prosecuted for its sales, primary and secondary, of the (Security or Non-security) XRP tokens would influence the asset’s price and the sentiment of its holders.
At press time, XRP price has yielded nearly 2% gains for holders and the asset is in an uptrend. The lawsuit is likely to drag for weeks or months on end, prior to its resolution, according to Huber, an XRP community member.
In the Zakinov vs. Ripple case, the judge just agreed to extend the trial by about a month with trial starting on April 15 2024. The original lawsuit was filed in May 2018. That would be 6 years until trial would start at all. But the laws and rules are clear since 1933! It will… pic.twitter.com/7ud7VwMIEx— Mr. Huber (@Leerzeit) March 24, 2023
