When combined the stars could be aligning for one more 40% decline for the XRP price. Still, being an early bear is ill-advised for now. Invalidation of the bearish thesis lies above $0.47. If the bulls can hurdle the said barrier, they may be able to rally towards $0.58, resulting in a 90% increase from the current XRP price.

If the technicals are correct, the first new swing low could be a massive bull trap for the XRP price. The targets for one more decline lie between $0.15 and $0.20. Still, as the recent 20% rally is still intact, traders should be wary of placing an early short for now. Look for a lower low, after a higher low is established, or a classical rejection-retest-and-fall from the EWTC.

Ripple’s XRP price has recently been tagged an Elliot Wave Trend Channel (EWTC). Elliot Wave practitioners such as Robert Prechter will attest that being an early bull of the XRP price is risky for two reasons. One, the current uptrend is very noisily congested and does not display a clear impulse wave. Secondly, the breach of the descending EWTC is a serious matter for smart money operators to consider re-entering a possible short.

Ripple’s XRP price moves in unison with the rest of the market as investors have witnessed a 20% rally since July 11. Still, the Ripple price could fall once more if the technicals are correct.

