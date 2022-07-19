- Ripple’s XRP price comes in contact with a significant Elliot Wave Trend Channel.
- Social media is in a frenzy over Ripple’s Co-founder Jed McCaleb’s sales of the XRP token.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis remains a breach above $0.47.
Ripple’s XRP price moves in unison with the rest of the market as investors have witnessed a 20% rally since July 11. Still, the Ripple price could fall once more if the technicals are correct.
Ripple’s XRP price faces turbulence
Ripple’s XRP price has recently been tagged an Elliot Wave Trend Channel (EWTC). Elliot Wave practitioners such as Robert Prechter will attest that being an early bull of the XRP price is risky for two reasons. One, the current uptrend is very noisily congested and does not display a clear impulse wave. Secondly, the breach of the descending EWTC is a serious matter for smart money operators to consider re-entering a possible short.
If the technicals are correct, the first new swing low could be a massive bull trap for the XRP price. The targets for one more decline lie between $0.15 and $0.20. Still, as the recent 20% rally is still intact, traders should be wary of placing an early short for now. Look for a lower low, after a higher low is established, or a classical rejection-retest-and-fall from the EWTC.
XRP/USDT 12-Hour Chart
The market sentiment has also witnessed a significant shift. Social media is in a frenzy as reputable analyst “ Peter Brandt called the XRP cryptocurrency ‘garbage’ in response to a tweet about the sales of Ripple co-founder Jed McCaleb.” Felipe Erazo - Social Media Manager & Analyst @FX-Street
When combined the stars could be aligning for one more 40% decline for the XRP price. Still, being an early bear is ill-advised for now. Invalidation of the bearish thesis lies above $0.47. If the bulls can hurdle the said barrier, they may be able to rally towards $0.58, resulting in a 90% increase from the current XRP price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Making profit vs chasing profit
The crypto market continues to make impressive gains. All bullish trade setups should be safely managed to ensure healthy risk management. Bitcoin ascends in a turbulent fashion, which raises questions about the bullish strength. Ethereum is in profit from Monday's bullish trade setup. Open positions should be managed safely. Ripple's XRP remains dangerous as the bulls tread back into a descending weekly trend channel.
Ripple officially confirms end of Jed McCaleb’s XRP dumping spree
Ripple co-founder Jed McCaleb is close to emptying his XRP wallet identified by investors as “Tacostand.” McCaleb’s address holds XRP worth $17 after consistent outflows.
Here is not one but three reasons why Solana price could revisit $25
Solana price shows an interesting outlook that could be interpreted as exhaustion of the bullish regime and the potential start of a bearish reign. Investors can await confirmation or hop on the reversal trend early.
How to trade this buy signal for Shiba Inu price before an explosive move to $0.0000154
Shiba Inu price shows a breakout from a bullish setup, signaling an affinity to climb higher. Moreover, SHIB is in the perfect position to capitalize on the next leg that is likely to result in an explosive move.
Bitcoin: Assessing what comes first $25,000 or $17,000?
Bitcoin price is consolidating between significant barriers and shows no signs of moving out yet. The ongoing move could likely face rejection resulting in a steep correction that could send BTC to revisit levels last seen almost a month ago.