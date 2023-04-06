Ripple price nears pivotal area that could trigger 20% uptrend

- Ripple price is in the last stage before ending this fade.
- XRP is looking for a level to bounce off higher.
- Expect to see a gradual move higher with variable gains between 10% to 20%.
Ripple (XRP) price is nearing its endgame in this fade. As Ripple price peaked at the end of March at $0.5852, price action has been trending down with lower highs and lower lows. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) as well bears some more downside space, although there is room for a turnaround soon once this fade has reached the end of the line.
Ripple price sees turnaround ahead
Ripple price has roughly another 5% to go in its fade before bears run into a brick wall defending against any further downside move. Bulls will be more than happy to defend that $0.48 level as it bears a substantial importance as a historic pivot level with multiple tests. It already triggered a bounce in April, which pushed XRP price back above $0.52 briefly but was short-lived, unfortunately.
XRP will see bulls coming in quite soon to scoop up the pieces at a firm reduction as the RSI is set to take another leg lower once XRP finds support near $0.48. A bounce back up to $0.52 means a mere 10% gain. If bulls can see this rally through, even a 20% gain could happen when hitting $0.5852 on the topside.
XRP/USD 4H-chart
In case $0.48 breaks down, another area opens up that contains nearly a 10% loss. Ripple price would slide quite quickly toward $0.42 as there are no pivot or support levels nearby. A falling knife scenario could be at hand here with XRP crash landing into $0.40 for a 20% decline.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple price nears pivotal area that could trigger 20% uptrend
Ripple (XRP) price is nearing its endgame in this fade. As Ripple price peaked at the end of March at $0.5852, price action has been trending down with lower highs and lower lows. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) as well bears some more downside space, although there is room for a turnaround soon once this fade has reached the end of the line.
Three altcoins to explode in 2023’s alt season: MINA, AVAX, LRC
With Bitcoin dominance slowly treading lower, things are starting to get interesting for altcoins. While some of these alts are already popping off, this article takes a look at three tokens that are primed for healthy gains.
Ethereum price explodes past $1,900, will ETH climb higher before Shanghai upgrade
Ethereum hit a new yearly high as the price climbed above the $1,900 level for the first time in a year. ETH holders await the Shanghai hard fork scheduled for April 12 and a rally in the altcoin close to the event signals the likelihood of the upgrade being a “sell-the-news” event.
Dogecoin price could nosedive 25% as DOGE bulls exhaust
Dogecoin (DOGE) bulls have enjoyed their brief moment in the spotlight when Elon Musk decided to replace the Twitter logo with the Dogecoin dog. Thus far the publicity stunt has intrinsically added nothing substantial to DOGE itself.
Bitcoin: Breaking down key BTC levels to accumulate for Q2, 2023
Bitcoin price shows an interesting outlook as the first quarter of 2023 comes to an end. BTC has shown strength since day one of 2023 and has netted investors approximately 70% in returns.