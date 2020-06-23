Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD motionless under $0.19 as consolidation takes point

- Ripple briefly stepped out of consolidation but buyers failed to contain the gains above $0.19.
- XRP/USD is gradually sliding back to consolidation supported by a confluence at $0.1880.
Ripple briefly stepped above $0.19 in widespread cryptocurrency gains during the American session on Monday. The recovery occurred following a week of consolidation above the short term support at $0.1860. Prior to that, Ripple had refreshed lows towards $0.1840 support on June 20.
As mentioned, most cryptocurrency assets corrected higher including Bitcoin and Ethereum. Bitcoin rose towards $10,000 but stalled under $9,800. Ether stepped above $240 but failed to sustain gains past $250.
Ripple also did not contain the accrued gains above $0.19, leading to another slide under the Bollinger Band 1-hour middle curve. Luckily, the buyer congestion at the confluence formed by the 50 SMA, the 100 SMA and the Bollinger Band 1-hour lower curve formed support around $0.1880.
Meanwhile, XRP is trading at $0.1889 following the slight retreat from the weekly high at $0.1906. Generally, the trend is sideways, especially with the RSI almost motionless at 50. The MACD is seating above the midline while encouraging consolidation. A breakout above $0.19 is needed for the bulls to shift their focus back to $0.20.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Green roots of recovery take BTC above $9,700
BTC/USD gained over 2% since this time on Monday and settled above $9,600. The intraday high is registered at $9,723. However, by the time of writing, the price has retreated to $9,630.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD motionless under $0.19 as consolidation takes point
Ripple briefly stepped above $0.19 in widespread cryptocurrency gains during the American session on Monday. The recovery occurred following a week of consolidation above the short term support at $0.1860.
ETH/USD rally falls short of $250, can $240 support hold?
Ethereum moved higher in tandem with the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. BTC extended the bullish leg towards $10,000 after establishing support above $9,400 on Monday. While $10,000 was not achieved, the recovery was ...
IOTA Price Forecast: IOT/USD rise hampered by the SMA 20 curve
IOT/USD jumps from $0.217 to $0.231 as the bulls took charge broke past the $0.22 and $0.23 psychological levels. The MACD shows decreasing bearish market momentum, while the Elliott ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.