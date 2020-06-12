Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD eyes $0.20 amid broad-based crypto recovery

- Ripple follows in Bitcoin’s footsteps; tanks under $0.19 before bouncing back up.
- XRP/USD remains in the hands of the bulls in spite of the drop under $0.20 key support.
Ripple price, for the first time in two weeks broke the support at $0.20. The declines were in tandem with Bitcoin’s rejection from $10,000 to levels close to $9,000. Ethereum also dived from highs close to $250 to test the support at $230. The volatility on Thursday came after a period of consolidation that took more than two weeks, especially for Ripple.
XRP/USD sunk below the expected support at $0.1950 and $0.1900. A weekly low was reached at $0.1846, stopping further losses. Consequently, an immediate recovery ensued sending Ripple above $0.1900. XRP/USD is trading at $0.1923 at the time of writing and dealing with the resistance at the 100-day SMA. A glance further into the north predicts that gains above $0.20 are likely to come easy in the short term; possible before the weekend session.
However, buyers have to brace themselves to tackle the resistance at the descending trendline, the 50-day SMA and $0.21. The technical picture is improving according to the RSI and the MACD. The latter has bounced off the oversold at 30 and continues to move gradually towards the average as a signal for a stronger bullish grip. On the other hand, the MACD shows that buying pressure is present, especially with the stability at the mean line.
XRP/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
