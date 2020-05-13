Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD consolidating at the Bollinger Bands middle curve

- Ripple price seems to be embracing consolidation between $0.19 and $0.20 ahead of a breakout towards $0.25.
- The ninth-largest bank in UAE has launched a new payments corridor with a Bangladesh bank utilizing Ripple’s blockchain solution.
The cryptocurrency market is in a dull state following the non-eventful Bitcoin halving. The pomp and dance that was expected left investors without joy as the price action remained stable. Ripple price has also taken the slow approach and is currently in consolidation within a range; $0.19 (initial support) and $0.20 (first resistance).
The price is holding at the Bollinger Band middle curve following a minor recovery from the previous week’s low at $0.1750. The prevailing sideways price action is likely to last longer with the RSI lethargic horizontal movement marginally under 50 (average). However, the recovery from levels slightly under 30 (oversold) clearly shows that buyers are relatively in control.
Conforming that buyers are in driver’s seat is the MACD’s upward roll from weekend lows at -0.00623. A bullish divergence from the MACD shows that bulls have an upper. They only lack a catalyst to catapult XRP above the critical $0.20 level and allow the focus to shift to higher levels; $0.25 and $0.30 respectively.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Ripple’s blockchain solution adopted by UAE bank to power cross-border transactions
RAKBank, the ninth-largest bank in the United Arab Emirates has announced a partnership with Bangladesh-based Bank Asia for a new payments corridor. The service will be powered by Ripple’s distributed ledger payments solution for financial institutions. Users will now be able to send and receive money internationally between the two institutions in less than 24 hours. RAKBank CEO Peter England said in a statement:
This solution empowers the Bangladeshi expats to instantly and securely send money back home to Bangladesh in just a few simple clicks."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
