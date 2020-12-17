Ripple Price Analysis: XRP fades biggest rally in three weeks as bulls battle 21-day SMA

- XRP/USD keeps buyers hopeful with a latest bounce off 0.5582.
- Sustained break of 17-day-old falling trend line also favors the bulls.
- 50-day SMA adds downside filters below the previous resistance line.
XRP/USD picks up the bids near 0.5660 during early Thursday. In doing so, the pair cheers its upside break of a key resistance while attacking the 21-day SMA to extend the rise.
Considering the receding strength of the MACD bearish histogram, coupled with a clear break of a falling trend line from November 24, XRP/USD buyers are likely to keep the reins.
In doing so, highs marked during the early month, around 0.6290 and 0.6820, will become their targets.
However, the 0.7000 psychological magnet and the record high of 0.7842, flashed in November, can challenge further upside.
Meanwhile, a pullback from 0.5755, comprising 21-day SMA, will eye the previous resistance line, at 0.5210, before revisiting the 50-day SMA near 0.4300.
Overall, the XRP/USD prices have defied consolidation from the record high and are likely heading north for the fresh top.
XRP/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5661
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.67
|Today daily open
|0.5699
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5758
|Daily SMA50
|0.4233
|Daily SMA100
|0.3344
|Daily SMA200
|0.2825
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5748
|Previous Daily Low
|0.4375
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6289
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.504
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7843
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.228
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5224
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.3901
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.3427
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6173
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6647
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7546
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
