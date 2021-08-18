Ripple opposes SEC 'extraordinary demand' for additional Slack communications

- As part of the latest developments in the SEC v. Ripple case, the blockchain firm has opposed the agency’s request for extra Slack communications.
- The cross-border remittances firm stated that the process would be costly and could take months to complete.
- The two parties continue to disagree on what should be sealed in the case.
Ripple has opposed a demand from the United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to turn in additional internal communications. The cross-border remittances firm stated that the request from the regulator would take months to complete.
SEC and Ripple fail to see eye to eye
The legal battle between the US SEC and Ripple Labs continues. The SEC has previously asked for additional Slack communications, and the blockchain firm has filed its opposition to the agency’s request.
The cross-border remittances firm also filed a motion to seal exhibits attached to the regulator’s motion on the communications and exhibits attached to the company’s opposition.
According to James K. Filan, an attorney familiar with the case, the two parties currently do not agree on what should be sealed.
The SEC’s request included more than a million Slack messages to be produced, and Ripple stated that this demand was “extraordinary” and would be “burdensome and highly disproportionate."
The regulator’s Motion to Compel would require Ripple to turn in additional Slack data from 22 custodians. The blockchain firm argued that the time frame and expenses required would be unreasonable for the process.
Ripple stated that the SEC has already received substantial discovery from Ripple, as well as additional Slack messages from nine custodians.
XRP price suffers minor pullback after extraordinary rally
XRP price was able to reach and exceed its bullish target given by the ascending parallel channel pattern. Now, Ripple is retracing following its rally as interest from the bulls has subsided.
XRP price is able to find immediate support at the 50% Fibonacci extension level at $1.10. The following line of defense is at the 20 twelve-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1.05.
The upper boundary of the prevailing chart pattern at $0.99 also acts as meaningful support should selling pressure witness a spike.
XRP/USDT 12-hour chart
Although a sell-off is taking place, investors should also pay attention to the golden cross, where the 50 twelve-hour SMA slices above the 200 twelve-hour SMA. This could incentivize the bulls to push prices higher.
Currently, the topside trend line of the upper parallel channel, coinciding with the 61.8% Fibonacci extension level at $1.24, acts as resistance for Ripple. Only a close above this level could open up the possibility of XRP price targeting bigger aspirations.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple opposes SEC 'extraordinary demand' for additional Slack communications
Ripple has opposed a demand from the United States Securities & Exchange Commission to turn in additional internal communications. The cross-border remittances firm stated that the request from the regulator would take months to complete.
Solana price completes audacious advance, as SOL prepares for FOMO to leave the building
Solana price has climbed 170% since July 21, breaking through the symmetrical triangle’s measured move of 69% and the previous all-time high of $61.44 before coming within two points of the 141.4% extension at $79.00 today.
Elrond price should pull back, but EGLD wants a 40% rally
Elrond price secures support at the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), keeping the multi-week rally intact. EGLD intra-day charts showing a bearish momentum divergence as Elrond price strikes a new high. EGLD shredded the resistance at $113.09.
Three reasons why XRP price will reach $3.30
XRP price breaks several significant resistance levels during last week’s 65% spike, transforming them into pivotal support. Daily Active Addresses (DAA) metric continues higher after signaling a bullish Golden Cross pattern at the end of July.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.