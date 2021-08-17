Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets weigh new leg-up or deep correction

- Bitcoin price takes a slow approach as it hovers above a demand zone ranging from $43,150 to $45,791.
- Ethereum price is struggling to pierce the supply barrier extending from $3,201 to $3,559.
- Ripple price is looking to retest the $1.09 support level after an explosive climb.
Bitcoin price is hovering above a crucial demand barrier, which could propel it higher, but investors need to watch for a spike in selling pressure that pierces the said support zone, leading to a break below it.
While Ethereum price seems to be having a tough time, Ripple price is retracing after a huge upswing over the past week.
Bitcoin price stuck in limbo
Bitcoin price showed a massive upswing starting on August 5, but things slowed down as its first attempt to shatter the supply zone extending from $43,150 to $45,791 failed. Although BTC eventually pushed through it, it is having a hard time holding above it.
The overall structure of the market looks bullish, so investors can assume the uptrend will continue after the sideways movement. A potential spike in buying pressure that bounces BTC off the demand zone will first encounter the $49,024 and $50,958 resistance barriers.
Reclaiming the $50,000 psychological level is crucial and will not be a walk in the park. Therefore, retesting this barrier could induce FOMO and trigger further gains.
BTC/USDT 12-hour chart
If Bitcoin price reenters the said demand zone, the bullish narrative will start to look weak, pushing investors to book profits. This move could quickly produce a decisive 12-hour candlestick close below $45,791 and invalidate the bullish thesis.
Ethereum price struggles but remains bullish
Ethereum price has been setting up higher highs and higher lows on a 12-hour time frame as it attempts to slice through the supply zone extending from $3,201 to $3,559.
In a worst-case scenario, investors can expect a retest of the $3,000 psychological level followed by an increased buying pressure that restarts the upswing.
If the buying pressure is sufficiently high, it will produce a decisive 12-hour candlestick close above $3,559, confirming a resurgence of buyers and the start of a new leg-up.
$3,756 is the next critical resistance level that will face a retest and, eventually, the $4,071 supply barrier.
ETH/USDT 12-hour chart
Things will quickly head south if Ethereum price fails to breach the supply zone ranging from $3,201 to $3,559. A rejection around this barrier will result in a downtrend that retests the $3,000 resistance level, a breakdown of which will invalidate the bullish thesis and potentially trigger further losses.
Ripple price gathers steam
Ripple price set up two highers and two lower lows since late November 2020. Connecting these swing points using trend lines results in the formation of an ascending parallel channel.
During its recent run-up, XRP price rallied roughly 77% from August 9 and August 15, pushing it to a swing high at $1.35, coinciding with the middle line of the parallel channel.
This leg-up reached its local top and is currently retracing to the immediate support level at $1.09.
Investors can expect a resurgence of buyers around $1.09 leading to a bounce to the next resistance level at $1.70, roughly 55% away.
XRP/USDT 12-hour
While a bounce from $1.09 seems plausible, in some cases, XRP price might head to $0.96 before reversing its trend. However, a breach of the $0.96 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis and potentially trigger a sell-off to $0.77.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink adoption takes another step forward as LINK price eyes 20% upswing
Chainlink price has been on a steady uptrend but faced selling pressure as it approached a stiff resistance level on August 16. While a minor retracement might arrive shortly, LINK looks bullish and ready to conquer the immediate barrier.
Terra Virtua migrates from ETH to Polygon to reduce energy consumption by over 99%
Terra Virtua has made the decision to move from the Ethereum blockchain to Polygon, citing sustainability as the main factor. The switch to Polygon may reduce the energy consumption of producing one NFT by 99%.
Axie Infinity protocol revenue continues to beat Ethereum
Axie Infinity price is coiling up after setting up a new all-time high on August 11. The consolidation could lead to a 20% move that pushes it into a price discovery phase or lead to a retracement to stable support barriers.
Fitch warns El Salvador Bitcoin law could pose significant risks to financial sector
Fitch Ratings highlighted that there are certain risks associated with the El Salvador Bitcoin legislation. The credit rating agency suggested that firms would either need to hold their BTC or quickly sell the digital asset to avoid price risk.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.