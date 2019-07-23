Ripple market overview: XRP/USD lower low pattern testing $0.3100 support

- XRP/USD extended the losses under $0.31 during Asian trading hours on Tuesday.
- Ripple needs to stay above 0.3100 and possibly recover above $0.3200 to come out of the danger zone.
Ripple is in the middle of a gains trimming activity following the rejection from highs around $0.3415. Recovery from lows slightly above $0.28 has proved to be an uphill task especially with the return of the bears this week.
Expected support at $0.3200 failed to cushion the drop as the bears had gotten a kick from the slide below the moving average. XRP extended the losses under $0.31 during Asian trading hours on Tuesday. A low formed at $0.3089 gave way for an ongoing reversal towards $0.3150.
At press time, the price is dancing at $0.3120 with the weak bullish momentum supported by the slightly positive technical levels. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) at -0.001 beginning to slope gradually upwards. However, the sellers will remain in control until we see a larger divergence to the upside.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has recovered from the oversold levels but the upside movement is capped at 40. Ranging movement means that XRP is likely to start trending sideways in the coming sessions. Ripple needs to stay above 0.3100 and possibly recover above $0.3200 to come out of the danger zone between $0.30 and $0.31.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD clinches to $10,000 amid growing bearish pressure - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTС) is changing hands marginally below $10,000. The first digital coin has lost over 3% since the beginning of the day and stayed amid increased bearish pressure. The price attempted to break above $11,000 on July 20, but the upside momentum failed to gain traction.
Litecoin market update: LTC/USD revisits $90 key support
Litecoin’s value continued to thin under $100 amid rising selling pressure across the board. Bitcoin made a temporary dive under $10,000 while Ethereum tested the support at $210.
NEO price analysis: NEO/USD loses ground amid massive crypto sell-off
NEO has recovered from the intraday low of $11.42 to trade at $11.60 at the time of writing. The 15th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $815 million has lost nearly 10% on a day-on-day basis and over 4% since the beginning of Tuesday.
Poloniex transfers its foreign customers to Bermuda-based subsidiary
The majority of non-American Poloniex users will now be serviced by a new Bermuda subsidiary of the cryptocurrency exchange, the platform operator, Circle, announced on Monday, July 22.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls lick wounds after major sell-off
The cryptocurrency market has lived through a dreadful week as Bitcoin(BTC), and all major altcoins crashed below several important support levels.