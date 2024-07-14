Ripple holds on to double-digit gains, highest in top 20 cryptocurrencies

Ripple rallied over 19% in the past seven days per CoinGecko data, as XRP broke past the $0.50 psychological barrier.

The altcoin broke past resistance at $0.50 on the one-year anniversary of Judge Analisa Torres’ XRP ruling.

XRP trades at $0.5255 on Sunday, holding on to gains from the week.

Ripple (XRP) extended its seven-day gains, the altcoin is up 19% in the timeframe, per CoinGecko data. The XRP holder community celebrated the first year anniversary of the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple lawsuit’s key ruling on the secondary market sales of the altcoin.

The altcoin rallied past the $0.50 psychological barrier and trades at $0.5255 at the time of writing.

SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit key ruling, a year later

In the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit, Judge Analisa Torres ruled that XRP is not a security in its secondary market sales, or transactions on crypto exchanges. This ruling from July 13, 2023 was considered a partial victory for the payment remittance firm.

On the one year anniversary of the XRP ruling, the altcoin rallied to $0.5661, the highest level in 2024, marking the largest weekly gain this year. The ruling was cemented further as Judge Amy Berman Jackson, ruled in the SEC vs. Binance lawsuit, citing the XRP ruling as precedent.

This inspired Ripple to file a letter of supplemental authority to which the SEC responded.

What’s next in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit

XRP holders await a ruling in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit. Attorney Fred Rispoli had predicted that the Ripple lawsuit will end in July 2024. The attorney had predicted that the lawsuit could end on July 13, however, the lawsuit rages on, with traders awaiting a final outcome in the legal battle between the US financial regulator and Ripple.

XRP could extend gains, rally higher

Ripple is currently in an upward trend. The altcoin extended gains to a high of $0.5661 on July 13, the one-year anniversary of Judge Torres ruling. XRP trades at $0.5301 at the time of writing.

The native token of the XRPLedger could extend gains by another 6% and climb to $0.5632, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from the March 11 top of $0.7440 to the July 5 low of $0.3823.

XRP/USDT daily chart

Ripple could find support at $0.5205, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the drop from March 11 to July 5.

XRP held on to its seven-day gains of 19%, the highest among the top 20 cryptocurrencies ranked by market capitalization on CoinGecko. XRP ranks eighth by market cap, securing a place in the top 10 cryptocurrencies, at the time of writing.