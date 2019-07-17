United States.-based regulated crypto derivatives and clearing platform LedgerX is giving retail investors the chance to bet on Bitcoin (BTC) hitting $100,000 by 2020.
New Possibilities for the Retail Crypto Trader
As Bloomberg reported on July 17, the $100,000 call option implies that Bitcoin’s current valuation could increase over ten-fold and hit a $2 trillion market capitalization.
This bullish bet on Bitcoin is the first crypto derivatives product open to mom and pop investors since LedgerX sealed approval from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to serve as a designated contract market for clients of any size, as Cointelegraph reported in June.
Institutional investors have been able to trade derivatives via the platform for two years. LedgerX CEO, Paul Chou, has revealed to Bloomberg that such clients — who each hold assets worth between $10 million and $1 billion — have already expressed interest in the new product. He said:
“Dozens and dozens of these institutions got back to us saying we’d be interested in trading a contract like this. I understand $100,000 is a large number, but a lot of us who’ve been in this space remember Bitcoin at $1, and then it hit $10 and $100 and $10,000. A $100,000 contract doesn’t even make us blink.”
More Bitcoin Investment Options Coming Amid Rising Volume
As reported in June, BitMEX — the world’s single biggest bitcoin derivatives provider — posted record volumes across its operations as Bitcoin (BTC) hit $13,000. The platform reported $1 billion of open interest in the market, with trading topping $13 billion and above $16 billion across the BitMEX’s full product range.
Just this week, digital asset management fund Grayscale Investments recorded an all-time high volume of assets under management at $2.7 billion — representing a near tripling of its AUM since the preceding quarter. Institutional clients have represented the highest percentage of total demand for Grayscale products, constituting 84%, since July 2018. The fund’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) was up almost 300% on the year as of July 9.
The institutional market is also poised for the roll-out of physically-delivered bitcoin futures by institutional cryptocurrency platform Bakkt on July 22.
Anthony Pompliano — the co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital Assets — has recently predicted that Bitcoin will hit $100,000 just a year later than LedgerX’s call option, eyeing 2021.
To press time, Bitcoin is trading just north of $9,500 — down almost 24% on the day and almost 11% on the week, according to Cointelegraph’s Bitcoin Price Index.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin market update: BTC/USD revives the uptrend – Steps above $9,500
BTC/USD trading pair appears to have found support above $9,000. A rebound from the support has pulled above $9,500 amid a building bullish momentum across the market.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD defends falling wedge support; breakout still lingers
Ripple continued to press against key support areas yesterday. The downside momentum was augmented by the broad-based selling pressure in the market. As discussed yesterday, the upside was capped at $0.32 while XRP/USD sustained above $0.30.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD breaks trendline resistance
Litecoin has is reacting in the same way as other cryptos in the wake of the acute losses recorded yesterday. LTC/USD extended the losses below $100 which further squeeze through the next target.
Bitcoin Cash market update: BCH/USD edges its way towards $300
Bitcoin Cash is revamping the uptrend after falling victim to selling pressure for the second time in the same week. The initial drop towards the end of the last week culminated in a dive under $300 on Monday this week.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls get ready for a major assault
The cryptocurrency market has been pretty volatile this week. Bitcoin stayed in the green zone despite wild price gyrations, while major altcoins are nursing double-digit losses on a week-on-week basis.