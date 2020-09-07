Polkadot Technical Analysis: DOT breakdown to $3.50 seems imminent

- Polkadot is holding at the edge of a cliff; fall to $3.50, critical support is gaining traction.
- DOT/USD under the impact of a flag pattern hence the likelihood of a drop back to $3.50.
Polkadot, one of the fastest-growing governance cryptocurrencies, is working hard to overcome the resistance at $5.00. The fight for a breakout comes after a fall to support at $3.50. The massive breakdown occurred after DOT/USD traded a new high at $6.89 (at the beginning of September).
Before the breakdown, Polkadot rallied due to listings on a couple of the world’s largest exchanges; Coinbase and Binance. Just after the listing on Binance, on August 19, DOT hit highs of $5.75. A flash drop followed with the price testing $1.00. The token that promises to bring forth true interoperability and governance over the network then recovered to around $3.00.
Consequently, the last week of August resulted in massive gains where Polkadot rose above the former resistance at $5.75 and traded new highs at $6.89. Unfortunately, the price stalled, which left the critical $7.00 level untested. Earlier last week, DOT/USD embraced support at $5.50 before the entire cryptocurrency dropped in unison on Thursday and Friday.
DOT/USD tumbled, confirming support at $3.50. Interestingly the seventh-largest cryptocurrency commenced another recovery over the weekend. The rally was significant to the extent of rising above $4.00.
At the moment, Polkadot is trading at $4.51 after a shallow retreat from levels close to $5.00. Meanwhile, the price is trading below a bearish flag pattern, leading to more losses that could explore under $4.00. Similarly, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls towards the oversold and illustrates that the bearish grip keeps getting stronger.
Upwards, the resistance at $5.00 must be broken for DOT to get leeway for gains eyeing the key hurdle at $7.00. The 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) in the hour range is in line to hinder growth at $5.23. As long as the resistance at $5.00 remains unbroken, the looming breakdown to the recently confirmed support at $3.50 will continue drawing closer.
DOT/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
