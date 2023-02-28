Polkadot price set to drop that last mile before rallying a prosperous journey toward $8

- Polkadot price tanks over 3% for the week as altcoins are performing badly all around.
- DOT needs to settle the last few cents to find triple support.
- Expect to see bulls trembling to get in at $6.23 with $8 as the target within a few weeks.
Polkadot (DOT) price is nearing a very good entry opportunity for traders and investors who believe in an uptrend. Looking from a purely technical point of view, and leaving all external forces aside, DOT is nearing that crucial, pivotal level as bulls are set to catch the price action. Expect a quick turnaround higher once the pivotal level has been hit with $8 on the docket in the coming weeks.
Polkadot price needed breather before entering next rally
Polkadot price has bulls gearing up and standing ready for the collision course DOT is on toward a vital support level. That level can be found at $6.23, where not only a historic pivotal level can be found. Additionally, the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is nearby and has recently crossed the 200-day SMA in a Golden Cross pattern.
DOT, unfortunately, is not yet in that perfect Golden Cross as the 200-day SMA is still tied to the downside. That means that $6.23 could see some very bearish pressure, and it is up to the bulls to defend it. Once price action bounces, expect to see confirmation with a leg higher and $8, a 28% gain, as the price target for the coming weeks.
DOT/USD daily chart
As mentioned, bears could see their chance here to try and break the support because the Golden Cross is not confirmed. Should DOT slip below $6.23 and even trade lower than the 200-day SMA, some further weakness could be at hand as bulls will track back on entering. That could give the bears a free ride lower toward at least $5.80 or even $4.40 in a worst case scenario.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price set to tank 10% as social media war between Reddit user, ADA founder develops
Cardano (ADA) price is tanking after a riot broke out online between an anonymous Reddit user known as Demesisx and the founder of Cardano, Charles Hoskinson.
Terra Luna Classic could rally 25% ending its month-long downtrend, on one condition
Luna Classic price is at a point that suggests the possibility of an upswing in the short-term. LUNC needs to overcome the barrier of resistance at $0.00017 to kickstart the bullish move towards the $0.00022 target.
Ripple price could break key support level as regulatory jitters linger
Ripple (XRP) price is set to tank another 13% as the lawsuit between Ripple and the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) escalates again. Ripple’s lawyer suggested that the US SEC Chair recuse himself over a past claim concerning Bitcoin.
Will metaverse narrative make a comeback with Meta and Telefonica’s partnership to scale web3 projects
The metaverse token narrative is gathering steam yet again with technology giant Meta’s partnership with Spanish multinational Telecom company Telefonica.
Bitcoin: Reversal signs push BTC holders to tread cautiously
Bitcoin (BTC) price is in limbo and has been grappling with coinciding hurdles on multiple timeframes for nearly two weeks. As bulls and bears fight for control, altcoins are in chaos; some are exploding, others are pulling back after quick and impressive gains.