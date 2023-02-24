Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: AVAX, Polkadot & Bitcoin– American Wrap 24 February

FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
AVAX Price Prediction: Despite an almost 10% crash, Avalanche shows optimistic signals

AVAX price has managed to perform phenomenally to recover the losses it faced back in November 2022. However,  Avalanche has ended up imitating Bitcoin’s price action. Regardless, the altcoin is safe from any downfall, provided these conditions are met.
AVAX/USD 1-day chart
Polkadot ecosystem is preparing for its summit at the ETH Denver 2023 event. DOT started its short-term uptrend on December 30, 2023 and bulls are targeting the $9 level for the altcoin. 
DOT/USDT price chart
BlueWallet is sunsetting its lightning node connection to Lndhub, according to an official statement. BlueWallet will cease custodial lightning operations, meaning that BlueWallet users of the Bitcoin (BTC $23,822) Lightning Network must connect to nodes to continue using BlueWallet lighting services.

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 23050.74
Today Daily Change -892.03
Today Daily Change % -3.73
Today daily open 23942.77
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 23254.65
Daily SMA50 21792.13
Daily SMA100 19276.94
Daily SMA200 19779.62
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24598.6
Previous Daily Low 23616.84
Previous Weekly High 25254.58
Previous Weekly Low 21370.42
Previous Monthly High 23962.97
Previous Monthly Low 16491.68
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 23991.87
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24223.57
Daily Pivot Point S1 23506.88
Daily Pivot Point S2 23070.98
Daily Pivot Point S3 22525.12
Daily Pivot Point R1 24488.63
Daily Pivot Point R2 25034.49
Daily Pivot Point R3 25470.39

 

 

