DOT price analysis: Where is Polkadot headed ahead of ETH Denver 2023

- Polkadot ecosystem is gearing up for its BUIDLing summit in ETH Denver 2023 starting February 28.
- DOT price is currently in a short-term uptrend, bulls are targeting the $9 level.
- A decline below $6.45 will invalidate the bullish thesis for the altcoin.
Polkadot ecosystem is preparing for its summit at the ETH Denver 2023 event. DOT started its short-term uptrend on December 30, 2023 and bulls are targeting the $9 level for the altcoin.
Also read: Does massive expenditure on crypto lobbying influence token prices? A look at Binance Coin and XRP
Polkadot gears up for BUIDLing summit at ETH Denver 2023
Polkadot is a network that enables blockchains to exchange messages and perform transactions without a trusted third-party. The DOT blockchain is gearing up for its lineup of events at ETH Denver 2023. Between February 28 and March 5, the Polkadot team has set a BUIDLing summit, conference program and community side events.
1/ It's less than a week before the Polkadot ecosystem joins #ETHDenver 2023.— Polkadot (@Polkadot) February 24, 2023
Check this thread for the latest info on the Polkadot #BUIDLing summit, conference program, and community side events.
Events dates: February 28 - March 5
To register: https://t.co/fOhV0Uk44v pic.twitter.com/xrDEieLPVf
The token’s team is preparing for a day full of talks and panels on all things Polkadot, featuring developers, and lead engineers in the ecosystem.
DOT price is in an uptrend, targeting the $9 level
Polkadot’s native token DOT is in a short-term uptrend that started in January 2023. DOT price is in an ascending channel, where Polkadot’s native token recently tested the upper trendline as resistance at $7.74.
DOT is changing hands at $6.94 and the trend remains bullish. The token is likely to rebound to the upper trendline and a break above $7.74 could trigger a run up to the $8.85 level, that represents a 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement.
A continuation of DOT’s uptrend could push it to the $9 target.
DOT/USDT price chart
A decline below the three Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), the 50, 100 and 200-day represented in the chart above, could invalidate the bullish thesis. The downside target is the lower trendline of the ascending channel at $6.45.
Relative Strength Index (RSI), the momentum oscillator currently reads 39.13 and it is heading towards the oversold territory. This implies there is room for further price rally in DOT, the token may be currently undervalued.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price hints at pullback as centralization risks are likely to emerge after Shanghai upgrade goes live
Ethereum (ETH) price shows a lack of bullish momentum after its new rally formed a local top. This exhaustion led to a minor retracement that caused ETH to flip a recently formed support level into a resistance barrier.
Circle’s USDC suffers temporary de-peg with CEOs stance against SEC’s regulation of stablecoins, what’s next?
Circle CEO Jeremy Alliare maintains that US financial regulator SEC should not regulate stablecoins. USD Coin (USDC), the stablecoin issued by Circle temporarily lost its $1 parity with the US Dollar.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Reversal signs push BTC holders to tread cautiously
Bitcoin (BTC) price is in limbo and has been grappling with coinciding hurdles on multiple timeframes for nearly two weeks. As bulls and bears fight for control, altcoins are in chaos; some are exploding, others are pulling back after quick and impressive gains,
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: Scalpers aim lower, is the downtrend inevitable?
Ethereum Classic price has caught a taste of bearish momentum in the market, potentially leading to a downswing. Still, the macro should be held in the back of traders' mind while they consider joining the bears.
Bitcoin: If BTC bear market ends, $43,000 is the next target for bulls
Bitcoin price shows a clean bounce off a stable support level that paused its retracement and restarted its 2023 bull rally. While the recovery was impressive, it faced massive selling pressure as it approached the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Regardless, the big crypto’s position looks strong and optimistic as it consolidates.