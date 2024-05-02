- Pepe price shows signs of a potential comeback as it retest the a declining resistance level.
- A successful breakout could kick-start a 56% move to the upside as whales continue to accumulate on dips.
- A breakdown of the $0.00000581 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis for the meme coin.
Pepe’s (PEPE) recent price action suggests that its consolidation could be coming to an end, but a breakout confirmation is required before PEPE shoots up. While the bullish outlook does seem encouraging, there are a lot of considerations investors need to understand before diving head-first into buying this meme coin on the dips.
Also read: Top 3 meme coins price prediction Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Bonk: Memes face steeper correction than Bitcoin
Pepe price suggests a comeback
Pepe price has been trading between the $0.00000581 to $0.0000109 range for roughly seven weeks. This consolidation has produced a range-low deviation, which was followed by a quick recovery above the range-low. Going forward, investors can expect a retest of the recently flipped range low to serve as a support floor, kick-starting the next leg up.
So far, Pepe price has been hovering above the $0.00000581 range low and shows signs of a premature spike in buying pressure. If this bullish momentum is maintained, investors can expect PEPE to retest and breach the declining resistance level that connects the lower highs formed since March 14. This move would serve as confirmation of breakout and kick-start a Pepe price rally to tag the range’s midpoint at $0.00000835.
If the buying spree continues, Pepe price could reach the range high at $0.0000109, constituting a 56% gain. In some cases, the range high deviation could occur, pushing PEPE well-beyond the range high and into a new yearly high.
PEPE/USDT 12-hour chart
Supporting this potential upward trajectory of Pepe price is Santiment’s Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio indicator. This index is used to track the average profit or loss of investors who purchased PEPE.
In this case, the 30-day MVRV at 4.86% suggests that the average profit of investors who bought PEPE in the past month is at 4.86%. This relatively neutral number has recovered from -28.97% on April 13, indicating that the short-term buyers were underwater. Typically, long-term or value investors tend to accumulate the altcoins sold at a discount by short-term investors who are underwater.
Considering that PEPE has rallied nearly 40% since the April 13 dip, it is safe to say that long-term investors have already filled their PEPE bags.
PEPE 30-day MVRV
Further adding credence to this accumulation from whales is the Whale Transaction Count (WTC), which shows clear spikes around April 13, when PEPE price crashed by double-digits. This development clearly shows that whales or smart money investors already bought the dip on April 13 and did something similar on May 1 dip.
PEPE Whale Transaction Count
All in all, the outlook for Pepe price looks really bullish but is completely dependent on Bitcoin supporting the bullish agenda. On the other hand, if PEPE breaches the $0.00000581 support level, it would invalidate the bullish thesis for Pepe price by producing a lower low and skewing the odds in the bears’ favor.
In such a case, PEPE could crash 15% and revisit the $0.00000490 support level, or a steep correction could see it retest the $0.00000381 swing low formed on April 13.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Altcoins to pump once BTC bottoms out, slow grind up for now
Bitcoin price reclaiming above $59,200 would hint that BTC has already bottomed out, setting the tone for a run north. Ethereum price holding above $2,900 keeps a bullish reversal pattern viable despite falling momentum. Ripple price coils up for a move north as XRP bulls defend $0.5000.
Jack Dorsey's Block is under investigation by US Prosecutors for crypto lapses, says NBC
According to a report from NBC on Wednesday, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's company, Block, is under investigation by the US federal government. The allegations against the company are charges of processing transactions linked to sanctioned countries and even terrorists.
Ethereum attempts comeback after Fed decision not to tamper with rates
Institutional whales appear to be dumping Ethereum after recent dip. Fed’s decision to leave rates unchanged appears to have helped ETH's price recover slightly. SEC Chair Gensler has misled Congress, considering recent revelations from Consensys suit, says Congressman McHenry.
Solana price dumps 21% on week as round three of FTX estate sale of SOL commences
Solana (SOL) price is down almost 5% in the past 24 hours and over 20% in the last seven days. The dump comes as the broader crypto market contracts with Bitcoin price leading the pack as it slides below the $58,000 threshold to test the Bull Market Support Band Indicator.
Bitcoin: BTC’s next breakout could propel it to $80,000 Premium
Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent price consolidation could be nearing its end as technical indicators and on-chain metrics suggest a potential upward breakout. However, this move would not be straightforward and could punish impatient investors.