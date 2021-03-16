Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT could slide another 25% due to a bearish confirmation

- Polkadot price confirmed a bearish breakout from an ascending triangle pattern on March 15.
- DOT has dropped 7% since it sliced through the triangle’s hypotenuse and could corect another 25%.
- This pullback could be cut short if bulls come to the rescue around the 200 six-hour moving average (MA) at $28.6.
Polkadot price is overrun by sellers who could drag the altcoin down by 20%. However, the downtrend could reverse mid-way due to a stiff demand barrier.
Polkadot price hints more downtrend
Polkadot price hit a blockade around the $38.5 level, which has prevented four impulse waves from creating a higher high. Nonetheless, aggressive buying activity has resulted in DOT forming higher lows after every rejection at the flat horizontal resistance barrier at $38.5.
Drawing trendlines along the equal highs aka the flat supply barrier, and the swing lows form an ascending triangle pattern. This technical formation forecasts a 30% downswing, determined by measuring the distance between the pivot high and pivot low and adding it to the breakout point. This target places DOT at $24.4.
Polkadot price confirmed a bearish breakout as it sliced through the triangle’s hypotenuse on March 15. Since then, the DeFi coin has dropped nearly 7% and shows signs of reaching its target, which is another 25% sell-off.
It is worth noting that DOT’s descent could be cut short due to the presence of 200 six-hour MA around $28.6. Interestingly, this barrier coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level.
So, investors should note two levels of interest, $28.6 and the intended target of $24.4.
DOT/USDT 6-hour chart
Ascending triangles are inherently bullish and are continuation patterns. So, the bearishness seen around Polkadot price could be temporary and even a fakeout. In such a case, a six-hour candlestick close above $39.1 will confirm a higher and even propel DOT to its previous all-time high at $42.4.
A spike in buying pressure here could continue its ascent up to the 127.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $50.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
