Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT bound for a 30% move determined by two key levels

- Polkadot price is contained inside a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart.
- The digital asset is on the verge of a massive 30% move within the next three days.
- According to various indicators, bulls should have the upper hand.
Polkadot has been trading inside a tightening range since February 20 and it’s on the verge of a massive move. Bulls need to hold a key level to potentially see a 30% breakout while bears aim to crack the same point.
Polkadot price targets 30% breakout
On the 12-hour chart, DOT has formed a symmetrical triangle pattern which is on the verge of a massive move. The lower trendline support is located at $33 which coincides with the 50-SMA, making it a robust support level.
DOT/USD 12-hour chart
A rebound from this key support level should quickly push Polkadot price towards the upper boundary. A breakout above this point is critical and will drive DOT towards $50 in the long-term.
On the other hand, losing the key support level at $33 will drive Polkadot price towards a low of $22, a 33% move calculated using the height of the symmetrical triangle as a reference.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
