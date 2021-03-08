Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT bound for a 30% move determined by two key levels

Polkadot price is contained inside a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart.

The digital asset is on the verge of a massive 30% move within the next three days.

According to various indicators, bulls should have the upper hand.

Polkadot has been trading inside a tightening range since February 20 and it’s on the verge of a massive move. Bulls need to hold a key level to potentially see a 30% breakout while bears aim to crack the same point.

Polkadot price targets 30% breakout

On the 12-hour chart, DOT has formed a symmetrical triangle pattern which is on the verge of a massive move. The lower trendline support is located at $33 which coincides with the 50-SMA, making it a robust support level.

DOT/USD 12-hour chart

A rebound from this key support level should quickly push Polkadot price towards the upper boundary. A breakout above this point is critical and will drive DOT towards $50 in the long-term.

On the other hand, losing the key support level at $33 will drive Polkadot price towards a low of $22, a 33% move calculated using the height of the symmetrical triangle as a reference.