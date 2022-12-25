- Polkadot price is down by 22% since the start of the month.
- DOT trades at the upper end of a range established in 2020.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $4.65.
Polkadot price could be setting up for a devastating downswing move in the days to come. A 60% decline stands possible for the Polkadot Network token.
Polkadot price in a bearish stronghold
Polkadot price is currently down 20% on the month as the bears have applied nonstop suppression. On December 25, the DOT price was at the gates of the previous trading range that manifested in 2020.
Polkadot price currently auctions at $4.42. The entry into the 2020 liquidity zone was aided by the help of the 8-day exponential moving average. As the price stair steps south, The volume indicator shows a tapered look after a massive influx of bearish came into the market during the first barrier breach on December 16.
The volume may be suggesting sidelined bulls are still uninterested in the discounted DOT offer. The next bearish target is the liquidity levels between $4 and $2.60. The last time DOT traded at these levels was In December of 2020, before rallying 10X into all-time highs at $54 a year later.
DOT/USDT 1-Day Chart
An early bull mentality should be avoided in the coming days as the technicals show little-to-no evidence to support a countertrend spike. Invalidation of the bearish thesis can occur, but the bulls will need to first hurdle and consolidate above the current range high at $4.65. In doing so, the DOT price could set up a countertrend rally toward the 21-day simple moving average currently positioned at $5. The DOT price would rise by 12% from its current market value if the technicals worked out in the bull's favor.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
