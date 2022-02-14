Polkadot leads way in Web3 through parachain auctions, gathers strength for recovery

- Polkadot’s parachain auctions boost decentralized Web3 ecosystem.
- Gavin Wood believes that Polkadot lays groundwork for a truly open internet.
- Analysts have predicted a recovery in Polkadot price and set a target of $21 for the ‘Ethereum-killer’ altcoin.
Gavin Wood, the creator of the Polkadot network, believes that the altcoin allows people to interact without the need to trust each other. Leading the way in the decentralized Web3 ecosystem, Polkadot’s parachain auctions are considered a catalyst for the altcoin’s price.
Polkadot price could recover to $21 after successful parachain auctions
Gavin Wood, a co-founder of Ethereum and the creator of Polkadot, believes that Polkadot enables trustless interaction between users, powering Web3 by connecting blockchains. Decentralized and distributed network architectures characterize platforms like Polkadot.
Ethereum’s competitor Polkadot is leading the way in the Web3 ecosystem, laying down the groundwork for a truly open internet. Polkadot’s parachain auction has connected several blockchains in the DOT ecosystem, powering the connection of decentralized projects.
Corporations and institutions find it challenging to trust each other, however, using Polkadot or blockchains connected by the DOT ecosystem.
Ethereum has failed to adapt at Polkadot’s pace, suffering from high transaction costs and low speed. Analysts considered Parachain auctions a catalyst for the Polkadot price rally and predicted a recent drop recovery.
Polkadot price has posted 17% losses over the past week. Analysts believe the supposed “Ethereum-killer” is on track to recover its losses, and the price could climb to a target of $21.
FXStreet analysts believe that Polkadot price is under bearish pressure, facing a lot of weakness. Analysts argue that bulls could push Polkadot price to $22 if a trend reversal occurs. The maximum upside potential is capped at $30.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum-killer Cardano might crash 20% as ADA revisits a support level twice
Cardano price has been on a downswing for the past month and has revisited a crucial support level twice in this range. A breakdown of this barrier could lead to a steep correction to levels last seen a year ago. Cardano price set up a higher high at $1.64.
XRP price weakens as Ripple drops lower to find critical support at $0.70
XRP price could be headed lower as sentiment fails to shift bullish, putting Ripple at risk of a 10% fall toward $0.70. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that the cross-border remittance token could continue to consolidate.
Bitcoin bulls eye another test at $45,000, BTC awaits buyers to regain momentum
Bitcoin price dropped below a critical Ichimoku level on Thursday and extended the drop throughout Friday and Saturday. However, this pullback is probably due to a return to equilibrium within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system.
MATIC price downtrend to extend by 10% as Polygon searches for a support level
MATIC price has been on a downtrend since December 27, 2021, and has shown no signs of a reversal so far. The recent uptrend, albeit promising for a while, failed to set up a higher high.
Bitcoin: BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.