Polkadot leads way in Web3 through parachain auctions, gathers strength for recovery

Gavin Wood, the creator of the Polkadot network, believes that the altcoin allows people to interact without the need to trust each other. Leading the way in the decentralized Web3 ecosystem, Polkadot’s parachain auctions are considered a catalyst for the altcoin’s price.

Polkadot price could recover to $21 after successful parachain auctions

Gavin Wood, a co-founder of Ethereum and the creator of Polkadot, believes that Polkadot enables trustless interaction between users, powering Web3 by connecting blockchains. Decentralized and distributed network architectures characterize platforms like Polkadot.

Ethereum’s competitor Polkadot is leading the way in the Web3 ecosystem, laying down the groundwork for a truly open internet. Polkadot’s parachain auction has connected several blockchains in the DOT ecosystem, powering the connection of decentralized projects.

Corporations and institutions find it challenging to trust each other, however, using Polkadot or blockchains connected by the DOT ecosystem.

Ethereum has failed to adapt at Polkadot’s pace, suffering from high transaction costs and low speed. Analysts considered Parachain auctions a catalyst for the Polkadot price rally and predicted a recent drop recovery.

Polkadot price has posted 17% losses over the past week. Analysts believe the supposed “Ethereum-killer” is on track to recover its losses, and the price could climb to a target of $21.

FXStreet analysts believe that Polkadot price is under bearish pressure, facing a lot of weakness. Analysts argue that bulls could push Polkadot price to $22 if a trend reversal occurs. The maximum upside potential is capped at $30.