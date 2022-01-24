Centrifuge leads the current parachain slot auction on the Polkadot network

Three days are left in the current parachain slot auction and Centrifuge has taken the lead.

Polkadot price could continue its downtrend

With three days left in the current parachain slot auction, Centrifuge has taken a lead. Proponents believe that the project could win the slot auction.

124 million Polkadot tokens, about 10.7% of the altcoin’s issuance is locked in a crowdloan. Over 25% of Kusama tokens are staked in crowd loans. Historically, an increase in staked tokens reduces the circulating supply of the an altcoin. Shortage in supply fuels a bullish narrative for the price.

Over 10% of Polkadot’s circulating supply has been locked in crowdloans, creating a shortage and fueling a bullish narrative for the Ethereum-killer’s price.

The Polkadot network recently revealed plans to improve its interoperability with the help of Moonbeam, a new smart contract platform.

Analysts have evaluated the Polkadot price trend and predicted that the altcoin could continue its downtrend.

@Pastore1314, a crypto analyst and investor believes that the Polkadot price has bullish potential in the long term.

The analyst believes that the Polkadot price could repeat its historical pattern and hit a higher low.

FXStreet analysts have predicted that the Polkadot price could lose ground as it prepares for a 25% upswing.