Crypto.com positioned at apex, as Polkadot deposits and withdrawals launch on Cronos chain

Crypto.com has revealed a series of partnerships and updates to the exchange and app.

Polkadot deposits and withdrawals are now live on the Crypto.com app via Cronos chain.

Crypto.com recently announced a multi-year partnership with the LeBron James Foundation to provide crypto education to underserved communities.

Analysts have a bullish outlook on Crypto.com, predicting a continuation of the uptrend.

Crypto.com announced key updates and a new partnership over the past week. The exchange's native token Crypto.com price started a rally as investors' outlook turned bullish.

Crypto.com launches Polkadot deposits and withdrawals on its app

Crypto.com announced several new updates on its exchange and application. From the Additional Protection Programme launched for Australian users using Crypto.com exchange or application to the introduction of an additional layer of security, there have been several new updates.

Alongside the enhancement of security features, Crypto.com recently announced a multi-year partnership with the LeBron James Foundation to offer cryptocurrency and blockchain education to underserved communities.

Crypto.com announced today that Polkadot deposits and withdrawals are now live on the mobile app. Another update in the Crypto.com ecosystem, fueling a bullish narrative for the exchange and application's adoption among users.

Proponents believe that updates could have a bullish impact on native token Crypto.com price. @AltCryptoGems, a crypto analyst and trader, evaluated the Crypto.com price trend and noted that it is currently bullish. Crypto.com price broke out of a bull flag correction pattern.

@AltCryptoGems believes that Crypto.com price could continue to climb to $0.49 and its next impulse move.

TA$CRO (4H); price is currently bullish, it broke out of a bull flag correction pattern. Price is ready to continue going higher and will target $0.49 in its next impulse move. This of course if the market continues its upwards trajectory. pic.twitter.com/unQIhkI5Gi — Alt Crypto Gems (@AltCryptoGems) February 5, 2022

FXStreet analysts believe that Crypto.com price could meet stiff resistance while CRO price tries to break out.