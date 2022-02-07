Polkadot consumes least amount of electricity compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana

- Research by Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute (CCRI) indicates that Polkadot consumes less electricity than top cryptocurrencies.
- Polkadot consumes 6.6 times the electricity consumption of an average US household in a year.
- The Ethereum-killer has announced the Pioneers Prize Program for a $20 million investment in the Polkadot ecosystem.
- Analysts predict that Polkadot breakout and retest is complete, the altcoin is in the buy zone.
Ethereum’s competitor Polkadot network consumes the least electricity compared to Bitcoin, Solana and other top cryptocurrencies. This implies that Polkadot has a less negative impact on climate change than its counterparts . The network recently announced its Pioneers Prize program to reward technological innovation on the Polkadot blockchain.
Polkadot beats leading smart contract platforms, Bitcoin with least electricity consumption
The Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute (CCRI) conducted a new research on the electricity consumption of blockchain networks like Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin and Polkadot. Based on research findings, Polkadot consumes less power than most popular cryptocurrencies, at 6.6 times the annual electricity consumption of an average US household.
Bitcoin consumes the most electricity, followed by Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, Algorand, Avalanche and Tezos.
The electricity consumption by a blockchain network is a factor influencing the inflow of capital from institutional investors. This is evident from Tesla’s move in 2021, when the electric car giant stopped accepting Bitcoin payments in 2021, citing the environmental impact of BTC mining.
The Polkadot network recently announced its Pioneers Prize program, with a reward of $20 million for technological innovation in its ecosystem. The Ethereum-competitor is keen on supporting the growth of its ecosystem and Web3; the prize sets a series of challenges to pick winners.
The news of the Pioneers Prize program and Polkadot’s low electricity consumption compared to its peers have fueled a bullish outlook on DOT among investors.
Analysts have evaluated the Polkadot price trend and noted that the altcoin has completed its breakout and retest. @CryptoBoss1984, a pseudonymous technical analyst, believes that Polkadot is in the buy zone.
$DOT falling wedge breakout and retest dome, buy as much u can here pic.twitter.com/tZjddy8Mnb— CryptoBoss (@CryptoBoss1984) February 6, 2022
FXStreet analysts have predicted that the Polkadot price would offer a buying opportunity before the altcoin rallies 45%.
