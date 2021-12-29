European telecom giant Deutsche partners with Polkadot, obtain DOT tokens

T-Systems MMS, a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, participated in the security and maintenance of the Polkadot network.

T-Systems has acquired Polkadot tokens as part of the partnership between the German telecom giant and the decentralized blockchain.

Analysts have predicted a bullish breakout in Polkadot price, awaiting the first and second support tests.

An international service provider, T-Systems of Deutsche Telekom, has announced its partnership with Polkadot. The Polkadot network supports interoperability between decentralized blockchains.

Polkadot price ready for recovery after recent crash

Developed by the Parity project, the Polkadot network has entered into a partnership with T-Systems MultiMedia Solutions (MMS). The German telecom giant Deutsche Telekom has therefore acquired Polkadot tokens.

The announcement does not reveal the amount of Polkadot tokens acquired by the telecom giant. T-Systems MMS is now a Polkadot validator, supporting the secure exchange of messages between independent blockchains.

The telecom giant supports independence and decentralization; therefore, it remains resilient in the blockchain network.

Dr. Andreas Dittrich, Head of the Blockchain Solutions Center at T-Systems, said:

Polkadot is a heterogeneous, multi-chain network allowing various blockchains of different characteristics to perform arbitrary, cross-chain communication under shared security. We fully believe in this future vision of a connected world.

Analysts have evaluated the Polkadot price trend and identified two tests of the support zone. @tedtalksmacro, a crypto analyst and investor, is eyeing a bullish breakout in Polkadot. The analyst believes that the Polkadot price could recover from the drop in price and make a comeback.

The ‘first test’ of a support zone often sees a bullish reaction, but doesn’t follow through



It’s the ‘second test’ which you should be watching for bullish follow through, once it has swept the low of the ‘first test’ pic.twitter.com/id3DHP7PTW — tedtalksmacro (@tedtalksmacro) December 29, 2021

@Hayess5178, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, has predicted a recovery in Polkadot price, as witnessed in the last dip.

$DOT @Polkadot On #Binance



Just a thought if #Bitcoin can have a bounce. #Polkadot recovered well from the last dip, I hope it can again. Of course it all depends on big daddy $BTC pic.twitter.com/6QmHItoWi1 — Simon Hayes (@Hayess5178) December 29, 2021

FXStreet analysts believe that Polkadot could present a buying opportunity before the price hits $30.