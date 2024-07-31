- Dumpydotfun beta version has gone live, enabling traders to short meme coins.
- Several recently launched meme coins have experienced a 90% drawdown from their all-time highs.
- Pumpdotfun has generated over $75 million since its launch.
Dumpydotfun's beta version went live on Tuesday, allowing investors to short meme coins that are likely to end in the red zone.
Dumpydotfun meme coin shorting goes live
Solana meme coin shorting platform Dumpydotfun's beta version went live today. The platform allows users to short tokens if they see no potential for price appreciation. Following Pumpdotfun's success in launching several meme coins and generating outsized revenue, the platform appears to be another meme coin experiment.
Several meme coins launched through Pumpdotfun experienced drawdowns of almost 90% from their all-time highs. Due to these tokens' absence on derivatives exchanges, traders who predicted their fall were unable to short them.
However, the outlook has changed with the launch of Dumpydotfun, and several recently launched meme tokens could experience rapid declines compared to previous times.
For example, several tokens in the Pumpdotfun ecosystem are currently down, with weekly losses ranging from 10% to over 50%. Coins like BILLY, MICHY and MOTHER, which dominated the headlines last month, are down by 32%, 27% and 15%, respectively.
However, their decline hasn't slowed down Pumpdotfun, which has been raking in high revenue since its launch. It ranks number nine among the top protocols by revenue earned in the past 30 days.
The move now places its entire revenue since launch at $75.49 million.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
