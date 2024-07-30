- Bitcoin hovers around $70,000, nearly $4 billion in shorts on line if BTC crosses $73,000.
- Ethereum fails to make progress towards $3,500 resistance, Ripple extends gains by nearly 5% on Tuesday.
- Solana exceeds Ethereum in key metrics like total transaction fees, SOL hovers around $180.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP updates
- Bitcoin trades close to $70,000 early on Tuesday. The sentiment among traders is bullish per IntoTheBlock data. Over 80% of wallet addresses holding Bitcoin are profitable at the current price level, raising concerns of “selling pressure” on the asset.
- Analyst Quinten Francois notes that nearly $4 billion in shorts are set to be liquidated if Bitcoin price crosses $73,000.
$4 Billion short liquidations if $BTC reaches $73,000— Quinten | 048.eth (@QuintenFrancois) July 30, 2024
- Ethereum fails to rally to key resistance at $3,500, struggles at $3,100 on Tuesday.
- Ripple traders are awaiting a settlement/outcome in the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit.
- Ripple gears for showdown with SEC, final ruling in lawsuit likely this week
- XRP extends gains by nearly 5%, stays above key psychological resistance $0.60.
Chart of the day
DOGE/USDT daily chart
Dogecoin (DOGE) trades at $0.1294 at the time of writing. DOGE is likely to collect liquidity at the support at $0.1169. This marks a nearly 9% decline in the meme coin’s price.
DOGE could extend gains by nearly 24% and rally to its target at $0.1601, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the decline from the March 28 top of $0.2288 to the July 5 low of $0.0913.
Dogecoin faces resistance at the Fair Value Gaps (FVG) between $0.1358 to $0.1348; and $0.1583 to $0.1621.
Looking down, the meme coin could find support at the July 5 low of $0.0913.
Market updates
- Solana has surpassed Ethereum in total transaction fees on the weekly timeframe, per Blockworks data.
Total Economic Value per Blockworks data
- Binance Launchpool supports DeFi BNB assets in their Web3 wallet, per an official announcement on X. This means decentralized BNB assets would count towards user holdings for rewards.
#Binance Launchpool now supports DeFi BNB assets in the Web3 Wallet.— Binance (@binance) July 30, 2024
Eligible decentralised BNB assets now count towards your BNB holdings for rewards.
More info here https://t.co/AKQBLcwExG pic.twitter.com/LtvTKPnU30
- Glassnode data shows that over 65.8% of the Bitcoin supply has been inactive for over one year, over half of the supply was “inactive” for over two years.
Industry updates
- One Trading, a regulated crypto exchange in Europe, received greenlight by the Dutch financial regulator. Authorities granted the exchange an Organised Trading Facility (OTF) License for their crypto derivatives platform.
We are delighted to announce @OneTradingEU has been granted an Organised Trading Facility (OTF) License by the Dutch financial regulator bringing crypto futures onshore in the EU.— One Trading (@OneTradingEU) July 29, 2024
With this new licence, One Trading becomes the only perpetual futures trading venue in the EU. pic.twitter.com/hzkAVwmlce
- Ethereum celebrates its ninth anniversary on July 30, Vitalik Buterin tweeted on X:
Happy 9th birthday, Ethereum!— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) July 30, 2024
Looking forward to seeing what the next decade brings. pic.twitter.com/bXq56mIff7
- Compound Finance’s security advisor explains why two proposals were cancelled to resolve a situation, promoting a staking product.
Proposal 289 and 290 have both been cancelled in a resolution to the situation with Humpy and the rest of the Compound DAO.— Michael Lewellen (@LewellenMichael) July 30, 2024
Compound contributors, led by @alphagrowth1 will pursue a staked COMP product in exchange for Humpy cancelling his proposal.https://t.co/8YwN7qKrS8 pic.twitter.com/WGrS3cufV1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin finds rejection around the $70,000 level
Bitcoin price struggles to break through the $70,000 threshold, while Ethereum and Ripple are maintaining stability at their daily support levels, suggesting a potential rally could be on the horizon.
Ethereum slips in key metric, falls to fifth position
Ethereum ETFs launch has attracted increased investors’ interest to Layer 1 protocols. Ethereum falls to number five among top fee generating protocols. Ethereum may continue trading horizontally until Grayscale ETHE outflows cool.
Ripple gears for showdown with SEC, final ruling in lawsuit likely this week
Ripple lawsuit brought by the SEC could end in July 2024. XRP traders are watching the lawsuit closely for updates on settlement or a final ruling by Judge Analisa Torres. Ripple’s partial victory in July 2023 cemented XRP’s status as a non-security.
Crypto investment products continue net inflows run despite week of mixed sentiment
Digital asset products recorded net inflows of $245 million last week, sliding from $1.35 billion after a week of mixed sentiment. Meanwhile, the launch of Ethereum ETFs also sparked a surge in digital asset trading volume.
Bitcoin: Will BTC manage to recover from recent market turmoil?
Bitcoin recovers to $67,000 on Friday after finding support around $63,500 a day before. Still, BTC losses over 1.50% on the week as Mt. Gox persists in transferring Bitcoin to exchanges.