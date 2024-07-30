Trust Wallet announced its latest partnership with The Open Network.

With TON, Trust Wallet aims to make the Telegram ecosystem more accessible to crypto users.

TON is up 1% following the announcement.

TON is up 1% on Tuesday following its integration into the Trust Wallet platform. This would enable the wallet's users to gain access to a wide variety of applications across the TON ecosystem.

Trust Wallet partners with The Open Network

Trust Wallet announced its official partnership with The Open Network (TON) in a social media post today.

The collaboration with TON will enable Trust Wallet users to gain access to TON's applications across the Telegram ecosystem. This will also help Trust Wallet developers integrate TON's dApps and GameFi services on Telegram into the wallet.

The partnership will also allow Trust Wallet's 10 million users to gain access to the TON cryptocurrency and its underlying blockchain network.

TON has grown massively since its integration on Telegram, surging more than 40% in H1 2024. The rise follows the increased adoption of play-to-earn tokens like Notcoin and Hamster Kombat.

TON network also recently launched its W5 system wallet, offering users gasless fees and allowing them to make transaction payments using USDT and NOT tokens. Additionally, TON revealed its plans to launch a Bitcoin bridge, allowing users to hold BTC on its network.

As a result, the alliance between Trust Wallet and the TON network may set Toncoin up for a potential rally due to a potential increased accessibility and faster onboarding process into its ecosystem.

TON is currently up 1% following the announcement.