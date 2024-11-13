Coinbase announced that it has added support for PEPE across its trading platforms.

PEPE rallied over 50% on Wednesday and hit a new all-time high after crypto exchanges Robinhood and Coinbase announced they would list the meme coin on their respective trading platforms.

Robinhood, Coinbase add support for PEPE

Meme coin PEPE is setting new all-time high records after rallying over 50% in the past 24 hours. The rally comes after its recent listing on the Robinhood exchange alongside other cryptocurrencies including Solana, XRP and Cardano.

The company's crypto general manager, Johann Kerbrat, stated that adding support for these tokens took a lot of work, emphasizing their importance to both the company and the crypto community.

Robinhood had previously delisted SOL and ADA from its platform in 2023 following regulatory issues between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and crypto exchanges Binance and Coinbase.

According to Coinbase's Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal, this decision appears to be based on popular demand from platform users.

"You've long wanted the frog. Well, soon you'll get the frog. Coinbase is adding PEPE to our listing roadmap with the goal of listing later today. Thanks for your patience," said Grewal in an X post on Wednesday.

The recent listing of PEPE and other altcoins on Robinhood and Coinbase could be due to expectations of a more crypto-friendly SEC administration under Donald Trump, who will serve as the next United States President.