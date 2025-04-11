- FTX/Alameda unstake 186,000 SOL worth approximately $21.61 million from the staking account.
- The staking wallet still holds 5.36 million SOL, worth around $621.61 million.
- Solana price could experience volatility if FTX offloads unstaked SOL in the open market.
- Solana shows resilience at $116.00, but a 3-month descending trendline resistance could challenge the uptrend.
Solana (SOL) price edges higher and trades at $117.31 at the time of writing on Friday, marking a 3.4% increase from the $112.80 open. The smart contracts token corrected lower the previous day, following a sharp recovery to $120 induced by United States (US) President Donald Trump’s 90-day tariff pause on Wednesday. SOL flaunts an improving technical structure; however, news that a wallet linked to the bankrupt FTX exchange and its trading arm Alameda Research has unstaked 186,326 SOL could increase volatility.
FTX unstakes Solana
According to the network’s blockchain explorer, Solscan, a wallet belonging to FTX and its trading company Alameda Research, unlocked 186,326 SOL worth around $21.61 million from the staking contract on Friday. No further action has been taken; however, it is prudent for traders to stay alert. The FTX and Alameda staking wallet still holds 5.36 million SOL, worth approximately $621.76 million per the current exchange rate.
FTX unstaked SOL | Source | Solscan
Solana price did not immediately react to the news; however, volatility may spike depending on the action after the unstaking.
Meanwhile, as observed in the daily chart below, a neutral technical structure highlights the need for Solana to break the 3-month descending trendline from January to reinforce a new bullish outlook.
Although neutral at 44.73, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator has recovered from Monday’s sharp drop to 32.99, triggered by a widespread spike in volatility. Investors anticipated the impact of President Trump’s tariffs, which came into effect on Wednesday but were suspended for 90 days later that same day.
Based on the RSI’s movement since Wednesday, Solana leans bullish while awaiting a breakout from the trendline resistance in the daily chart. If resistance at $120.00 flips into support, more traders may consider additional exposure.
Since Solana is below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $137.14, the 100-day EMA at $156.66 and the 200-day EMA at $166.61, it could be challenging to sustain the uptrend in the short to mid-term, as all these EMAs may act as key resistance areas.
SOL/USD daily chart
Coinglass’s derivatives data shows a slightly positive long/short ratio, implying increasing bets on a Solana price increase. In the last four hours, $1.13 million in short positions has been liquidated compared to $176,190 in long positions. Similarly, a 2.66% increase in open interest to $4.28 billion suggests more capital inflow.
Solana derivatives analysis data | Source: Coinglass
Global markets, including crypto, dumped on Monday and Tuesday but started to recover during the US session on Wednesday, signaling an improving macroeconomic environment as President Trump paused tariffs.
It is unclear whether this uptrend will continue, which calls for vigilance, considering the US and China are still escalating the trade war. Therefore, it may be too early to rule out the possibility of Solana price retesting Monday’s $100 support until the breakout reclaims the 50-day EMA and the 100-day EMA as support levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP Price Prediction: How Ripple's alignment with the $18.9T tokenization boom could impact XRP
Ripple (XRP) approached the critical $2.00 level during the Asian session on Friday after a minor correction the previous day reinforced higher support at $1.95.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC and ETH show weakness while XRP stabilizes
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) prices are hovering around $80,000 and $1,500 on Friday after facing rejection from their respective key levels, indicating signs of weakness. Meanwhile, Ripple (XRP) broke and found support around its critical level.
Can Trump's tariff pause and declining inflation keep Bitcoin afloat? Experts weigh in
Bitcoin (BTC) dived below $80,000 on Thursday despite US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data coming in lower than expected and President Donald Trump's 90-day reciprocal tariffs pause on 75 countries.
Bitcoin miners scurry to import mining equipment following Trump's China tariffs
Bitcoin (BTC) miners are reportedly scrambling to import mining equipment into the United States (US) following rising tariff tensions in the US-China trade war, according to a Blockspace report on Wednesday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Tariff ‘Liberation Day’ sparks liquidation in crypto market
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains under selling pressure and trades near $84,000 when writing on Friday after a rejection from a key resistance level earlier this week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.