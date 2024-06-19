- PEPE is up more than 13% but could face sell-off soon.
- BRETT flips peer BONK after 20% increase.
- DEGEN ranks second across several on-chain meme coin metrics despite low market cap.
PEPE and BRETT are among the top gainers in the meme category on Wednesday as altcoins lead the crypto market in recovery after more than a week of consolidating prices.
Meme coins follow other alts in recovery
Following the Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) decision to drop an investigation into Ethereum 2.0, several altcoins rallied alongside ETH, breaking out from a weeklong Bitcoin-induced market dump. While it may seem early to call for an altcoin season, the market is showing early signs of just that, considering double-digit gains across top altcoins and Bitcoin remaining relatively muted.
Read more: Top 10 AI tokens rally, defying broader crypto market lull
Notably, PEPE and Base meme coins BRETT and DEGEN outperformed several altcoins.
PEPE rallied more than 14% in the past 24 hours following a 177% spike in its large transaction volume, possibly from buyers. Its 30-day MVRV ratio is down over 8%, meaning all addresses that purchased PEPE within the last 30 days are at an average loss of 8%, according to data from Santiment. This indicates that PEPE may still be in a buy zone for long traders.
Also read: DOGE sees high liquidations as meme coin sector bleeds heavily
However, a move above the $0.000015 price level to approach a new all-time high will see almost all PEPE coins being in profit, according to data from IntoTheBlock. A sell-off may ensue following such a move, potentially causing the price of PEPE to tank.
BRETT shot up above 20% on Wednesday, flipping Solana-based BONK to become the sixth-largest meme coin in terms of market capitalization.
DEGEN also saw a 40% rally in the past 24 hours after ranking second behind Dogecoin (DOGE) in terms of total transaction count and number of traders across the meme sector. The move is notable, considering DEGEN is only 0.79% of DOGE's market cap.
Read more: AI tokens and meme coins offer “buy the dip” opportunities amidst market meltdown
Meanwhile, DOGE continues to see increased net exchange outflows, recording more than 201 million DOGE net outflows in the past 24 hours. This shows investors may be long-term bullish on the number one altcoin despite its recent slow price growth.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP struggles below $0.50 as Ripple proponent attorneys slam SEC for Ethereum “free pass”
XRP trades back below $0.50 on Wednesday as Ripple (XRP) proponents like attorney Bill Morgan have lashed out at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for what is being considered a “second free pass” for Ethereum.
Ethereum survives SEC scrutiny: Enforcement division closes investigation into Ether, Consensys says
Ethereum (ETH) received a free pass from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as the regulator decided to drop its investigation into ETH for allegedly selling the token as a security.
Polygon MATIC poised for 10% rally as momentum indicators signal strength
Polygon price formed a bullish divergence on a momentum indicator, signaling a reversal. On-chain data shows MATIC’s capitulation event occurred between June 12 and 18.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin technical indicators signal bullish momentum
Bitcoin price action shows a bullish divergence on a momentum indicator, signaling a forthcoming bullish trend. Ethereum and Ripple are poised to mirror Bitcoin's trajectory, preparing to breach resistance levels and rally upwards in tandem.
Bitcoin: Has BTC found a local price bottom?
Bitcoin (BTC) price looks set for a mild fall this week, weighed by slight outflows in the US spot ETFs and the US Fed keeping a hawkish interest-rate outlook despite easing inflation. Technical indicators suggest that BTC could face a further 5% correction in the short term before resuming the uptrend.