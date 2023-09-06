- Optimism investors have been on a buying spree for the last two months.
- Wallets holding 10,000 to 1,000,0000 OP tokens accumulated 42.43 million tokens between July and August.
- Whale transaction count further adds proof that these investors are buying the dips, hinting at an explosive move soon.
- The MVRV indicator suggests both the short-term and long-term holders are at a loss, indicating a lower likelihood of panic selling.
Optimism (OP) whales' spending pattern strongly suggests a widespread accumulation. These investors have accumulated tens of millions of OP tokens in the last two months. Considering that OP price has slumped 25% in the last month, these high-networth investors are buying the dips and are likely expecting an explosive move soon.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Grayscale law firm Davis Polk urges SEC to approve Bitcoin spot ETF, citing best use of resources
Grayscale Investment has urged the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to approve its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) conversion to an ETP, citing recent court victory. Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein shared the development on social media platform X.
Coinbase steps in to offer crypto lending services after BlockFi, Genesis fall; Base L2 suffers first glitch
Coinbase exchange has stepped in to fill the gap BlockFi and Genesis Global left after the two lending firms faced sudden financial crises reported in 2022 as part of the bleed from exposure to crypto exchange FTX and its sister firm, Alameda Research.
BlackRock deliberately driving down Bitcoin price in anticipation for Spot BTC ETF approval, analyst says
BlackRock asset manager is among the list of institutional players awaiting a decision from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after filing applications for Spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) approvals.
Solana price jumps 7% as Visa outlines plan to use SOL blockchain for USDC payments
Solana price has stayed glued to monthly lows over the past week despite an influx of funds from institutional players reaching up to $700,000. This capital inflow and a steady rise in Total Value Locked (TVL) failed to catalyze an uptrend for SOL, but things seem to have changed following a recent announcement.
Bitcoin: BTC correlation to DJIA hits 2021 peak levels amid ETF hype
Bitcoin price undid Grayscale gains after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has decided to postpone its spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) decision on eight applications. BTC slid from $28,000 down to $26,000, where it currently trades.