Optimism Price Prediction: OP price could crash as $82 million worth of tokens due to flood markets

- Optimism price is up 94% in a week and could face a buy the rumor sell the fact event.
- OP could drop 25% as 24.16 million tokens worth $81.90 million are due to flood markets on December 30.
- A break and close above $4.500 level would create a higher high, likely invalidating the bearish thesis.
Optimism (OP) price is trading with a bullish bias, pumping hard to become the biggest gainer among Layer 2 (L2) tokens. With a trading volume drop of 60%, its biggest contender in the sector, Arbitrum (ARB), is up 10% while OP boasts an outstanding 120% surge in trading activity, pointing to strong interest in the asset.
Also Read: Optimism price volatility rises, eyes 20% gain as Coinbase launches OP for futures trading
Optimism network to unlock 24.16 million OP tokens
The Optimism network has a cliff token unlocks event scheduled for December 30, where 24.16 million OP tokens worth $81.90 million will flood the markets. The tokens will be allocated to investors and core contributors, with the former likely to cash in for a quick profit.
OP token cliff unlocks schedule
Optimism price could drop 25%
Optimism price has recorded massive volatility around the unlocks event, rising 94% in a week and almost 25% in the last day. This is likely in the execution of the buy-the-rumor narrative, which means a sell-the-news outcome could be underway.
If profit booking kicks off, Optimism price could lose all the ground covered, flipping the $3.219 support into a resistance. In the dire case, the price could slip below the $3.000 psychological level, to test the supply zone that stretches between $2.601 and $2.710. A break and close below the midline of this order block at $2.653 would not only confirm the continuation of the downtrend but also invalidate the prevailing bullish outlook.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is above the 70 level, showing that OP is massively overbought, and a correction could follow in the aftermath of buyer exhaustion.
OP/USDT 1-day chart
On-chain metric to support bearish thesis for Optimism price
Several metrics from the behavior analysis tool Santiment support the bearish postulation. For starters, the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) metric is at a multi-month peak at 76.84% indicated in the chart below. In most instances, whenever the MVRV metric hits a local peak, there is a corresponding correction in price, and given the last time this metric was this high was six months ago, a correction may be near sight.
Similarly, the whale activity for large holders with transactions surpassing $100,000 and $1 million also increased, with the surge coinciding with the Network Realized Profit/Loss spikes. This is evidence of possible profit-taking amid ongoing rally.
OP Santiment: MVRV ratio, whale transactions, Network Realized Profit/Loss
Conversely, increased buying pressure above current levels could see Optimism price extend north, clearing the range high at $4.183. In a highly bullish case, the gains could see OP token test the $4.500 level, marking a new higher high and invalidating the bearish thesis in the process.
The northbound orientation of the RSI shows there is still some upside potential for Optimism price. This is accentuated by the large volumes of green histogram bars of the Awesome Oscillator in the positive territory.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto hack: Ethereum, Solana DeFi trading platform Thunder exploited for $239,000
The crypto market witnessed another hack before the year ended as trading platform Thunder confirmed an exploit on December 27. The DeFi protocol running on Ethereum, Solana, and other chains has been threatened by the exploiter of potentially deleting users’ private keys’ data, although the team denied the possibility, reassuring the safety of assets.
Bankrupt crypto companies FTX and Terra's tokens continue to tumble ahead of a bullish 2024
The crypto space had a bullish year, considering the total market capitalization grew by 117% year to date. During this time, many cryptocurrencies had a stellar run, such as Solana, Render, Avalanche, even Bitcoin. However, with the year coming to an end, a rather specific category of tokens seems to be falling into the bear's claws before 2024 begins.
Grayscale bows to SEC’s spot Bitcoin ETF order while founder Barry Silbert resigns as Chairman
Grayscale is inching closer to achieving its goal of converting its Bitcoin Trust into a spot BTC ETF. The asset manager has been continually holding meetings with the SEC and updating its filing to meet the regulatory body’s demand, and by the looks of it, Grayscale could be nearing readiness to re-launch its investment product.
Solana price nearly crashes 15% in 24 hours; analyst says not to expect a new ATH anytime soon
Solana price has been making a splash over the past few days overtaking Ripple and Binance Coin to become the fourth biggest cryptocurrency in the world. However, according to a popular analyst, SOL’s bull run will still not be enough for the altcoin to note an all-time high as the market has become significantly concentrated now.
Bitcoin: BTC readies for home run in 2024 with two bullish fundamentals on tap
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been bullish in 2023, scaling up as it tried to plough back the ground lost following the Terra (UST) and FTX crashes of the preceding year. The trajectory took shape in spite of it being an eventful year, with BTC riding the wave of macroeconomic as well as industry-related developments.