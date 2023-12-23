- Optimism price marked fresh 2023 highs before the year ends with a 37% rise in 24 hours.
- The rally resulted in the liquidation of $4 million worth of shorts contracts.
- Optimism onboarded the first layer-2 chain Lisk to its Superchain network.
Optimism price surprised the market with an exceptional rally before the weekend. The impact of the rise in market price was felt more by bearish traders than optimistic investors as millions of dollars worth of shorts contracts liquidated in a day. However, the altcoin managed to mark a new year-to-date high before 2024 begins.
Optimism Superchain finds takers
Optimism announced in its weekly recap that it found the first chain, Lisk, to commit to its Superchain vision. The Superchain thesis, put simply, is the proposition of connecting multiple layer-2 networks. This can be achieved by sharing a common development stack, which would enable them to cohesively communicate and function as one unit.
Welcome to the Collective, @liskhq, the first L1 to commit to the Superchain vision.https://t.co/A7IsyEfJ3f— Optimism (@Optimism) December 22, 2023
This would improve the overall transaction speeds, reduce the cost of settlement, and make L2 communication far smoother. The news of this collaboration likely contributed to the investors' bullishness, which ended up hurting the bears considerably.
According to the liquidation data obtained from derivatives analytics platform Coinglass, Optimism traders witnessed the liquidation of $4.03 million worth of shorts contracts. This is the highest single-day liquidation in the past three months and is over four times larger than the long contracts liquidated on the same day.
Optimism liquidation data
Shorts contracts liquidating means that the traders betting on the price of the asset falling have experienced a dent in their overall profits thanks to the price moving sharply in the upward direction.
Optimism price makes a splash
Optimism price is trading at $3.369 after slightly correcting by 3% in the past hour. The correction was expected since, in the past 24 hours, the L2 token charted a 37.18% growth, which pulled the price up from $2.528 to $3.468 in a single day. Consequently, the overall increase witnessed in the past week has touched 66%.
The price indicators are exhibiting bullishness, but by the looks of it, OP seems to be overbought at the moment. Generally, this points towards an overheated market, which results in slight corrections until the market cools down.
This could likely bring Optimism price down to $3.105, which would provide support to prevent further decline. This price is the former year-to-date high, and counting off this line would also secure the recent gains registered by the cryptocurrency.
OP/USD 1-day chart
However, if the investors continue to act bullish over the weekend, Optimism price could witness further increase. As is, the altcoin has marked a new 2023 high; breaching the $3.500 mark would invalidate the bearish thesis and also lead to new highs before 2024 begins.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin and Ethereum options market shows mixed signals, whales add to bearish positions
Bitcoin price hovered at a high of $44,000, and Ethereum sustained above $2,300 early on Friday. Options data shows whales are adding to their bearish positions at a time when market sentiment is bullish.
Three altcoins poised for bullish break: Fantom, MATIC and DENT
Fantom is in a crucial demand zone, with no major resistance in its path towards $0.79. MATIC price could rally to $0.91 as there is no major resistance once Polygon’s native token tackles the $0.86 level.
Bitcoin price could climb towards $48,000 target with upcoming US SEC approval on BTC Spot ETF
Bitcoin price sustained above $44,200 on Friday. The largest asset by market capitalization held on to its gains from the week as the market ushers in the report of likely Spot Bitcoin ETF approval by the SEC.
Cardano on-chain metrics signal ADA holders should tread with caution
Cardano on-chain metrics signal the likelihood of a correction in ADA price as the altcoin’s holders engage in profit-taking. The Ethereum-killer altcoin rallied nearly 74% in the past month, sustaining above $0.61 on Friday, but this rally shows some signs of exhaustion.
Bitcoin: BTC readies for home run in 2024 with two bullish fundamentals on tap
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been bullish in 2023, scaling up as it tried to plough back the ground lost following the Terra (UST) and FTX crashes of the preceding year. The trajectory took shape in spite of it being an eventful year, with BTC riding the wave of macroeconomic as well as industry-related developments.