Optimism price could suffer a correction as on-chain metrics turn bearish

- Optimism on-chain metrics flashed bearish signals while OP price climbed to $3.61 on Sunday.
- OP whale transactions coincided with network realized profits, a sign of profit taking by large wallet investors.
- OP price is likely to correct after yielding nearly 65% weekly gains for holders.
Optimism, a low-cost Ethereum Layer 2 chain has offered nearly 4% daily and 65% weekly gains to holders. OP price is $3.61 at the time of writing, as the Layer 2 token climbs despite bearish on-chain metrics.
Also read: Dogecoin price could rally 7% eyes comeback to $0.10 while sentiment among traders remains negative
Optimism on-chain metrics are bearish
Optimism chain’s large wallet transactions valued at $100,000 and higher increased between December 3 and 23, as seen in the chart below. The spike in whale transactions coincides with the Network Realized Profit/Loss spikes. This indicates that large wallet investors are taking profits as OP price rallies.
Profit-taking typically precedes a correction in an asset and OP price could decline in response to whales realizing their gains in large numbers.
Whale transactions and Network Realized Profit/Loss. Source: Santiment
The MVRV Market Value to Realized Value ratio on a 30-day timeframe has climbed to 66.17% as seen in the Santiment chart below. Typically, everytime the MVRV metric hits a local peak, there is a corresponding correction in price and the current level is the highest in the past six months.
It is likely that OP is poised for a correction in the short term.
MVRV Ratio and price. Source: Santiment
Another key on-chain metric, Network Growth reveals a bearish divergence in OP. Despite OP price growth, Network Growth did not increase, it remained well below the average level throughout December.
Network Growth. Source: Santiment
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin and Ethereum options market shows mixed signals, whales add to bearish positions
Bitcoin price hovered at a high of $44,000, and Ethereum sustained above $2,300 early on Friday. Options data shows whales are adding to their bearish positions at a time when market sentiment is bullish.
Three altcoins poised for bullish break: Fantom, MATIC and DENT
Fantom is in a crucial demand zone, with no major resistance in its path towards $0.79. MATIC price could rally to $0.91 as there is no major resistance once Polygon’s native token tackles the $0.86 level.
Bitcoin price could climb towards $48,000 target with upcoming US SEC approval on BTC Spot ETF
Bitcoin price sustained above $44,200 on Friday. The largest asset by market capitalization held on to its gains from the week as the market ushers in the report of likely Spot Bitcoin ETF approval by the SEC.
Cardano on-chain metrics signal ADA holders should tread with caution
Cardano on-chain metrics signal the likelihood of a correction in ADA price as the altcoin’s holders engage in profit-taking. The Ethereum-killer altcoin rallied nearly 74% in the past month, sustaining above $0.61 on Friday, but this rally shows some signs of exhaustion.
Bitcoin: BTC readies for home run in 2024 with two bullish fundamentals on tap
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been bullish in 2023, scaling up as it tried to plough back the ground lost following the Terra (UST) and FTX crashes of the preceding year. The trajectory took shape in spite of it being an eventful year, with BTC riding the wave of macroeconomic as well as industry-related developments.